9 great reads from CNET this week

Coronavirus news got grimmer this week, with more than half a million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide and a death toll of over 26,000. The US now has the most cases globally and health care workers are facing shortages of face masks, tests, ventilators and other emergency equipment needed to fight the virus. Here, jobless claims have hit an unprecedented high and Congress passed a $2 trillion stimulus package, which President Donald Trump signed Friday. .

Meanwhile, prominent world leaders like UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles, as well as several US lawmakers, are among those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss, and yes, they are all coronavirus-related. That's just our new reality.

From vaccine progress to people uniting in friendship and solidarity, some positive COVID-19 news to keep things in perspective.

Commentary: Words matter, which is why a label that stigmatizes people isn't appropriate.

Commentary: More pets. More kids. I beg you. The more chaos the better.

Researchers are racing to develop new treatments and therapies to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what you need to know about them.

The gig economy companies promised workers paid leave if they got the virus or were quarantined. Here are stories from five people who've struggled to get help.

Now's the time for good tech hygiene, too.

You don't have to give up on intimacy, but you may need to shift your view of what sexy looks like.

From Animal Crossing to pub quizzes to VR table tennis, join us in pooling ideas about how to interact with our friends during the coronavirus pandemic.

The online world has been using humor to deal with the anxiety around COVID-19. Psychologists say it's a healthy response.