9 great reads from CNET this week

How humanity shines amid all the dire news, what you need to know about coronavirus drugs in the works, and why working from home makes you vulnerable to hackers.

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Coronavirus news got grimmer this week, with more than half a million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide and a death toll of over 26,000. The US now has the most cases globally and health care workers are facing shortages of face masks, tests, ventilators and other emergency equipment needed to fight the virus. Here, jobless claims have hit an unprecedented high and Congress passed a $2 trillion stimulus package, which President Donald Trump signed Friday. .

Meanwhile, prominent world leaders like UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles, as well as several US lawmakers, are among those who have tested positive for COVID-19. 

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss, and yes, they are all coronavirus-related. That's just our new reality.

Coronavirus chronicles: Some good news amid the dire reports

From vaccine progress to people uniting in friendship and solidarity, some positive COVID-19 news to keep things in perspective.

img-8846-1
Courtesy photo/CNET

Coronavirus isn't a 'Chinese virus' no matter what Trump says

Commentary: Words matter, which is why a label that stigmatizes people isn't appropriate.

donald-trump-rally-el-paso-texas-4289
James Martin/CNET

Zoom has been a chaotic beacon of light during the coronavirus lockdown

Commentary: More pets. More kids. I beg you. The more chaos the better.

screen-shot-2020-03-26-at-11-38-14-am.png
CNET

Coronavirus vaccines: The drugs in development to treat COVID-19

Researchers are racing to develop new treatments and therapies to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what you need to know about them.

gettyimages-144560269
Tetra/Getty

Gig workers with COVID-19 symptoms say it's hard to get sick leave from Uber, Lyft, Instacart

The gig economy companies promised workers paid leave if they got the virus or were quarantined. Here are stories from five people who've struggled to get help.

gettyimages-1214343682
Miquel Benitez/Getty Images

Working from home makes you vulnerable to hackers. Here's how to stay safe

Now's the time for good tech hygiene, too.

work-from-home-9534
Angela Lang/CNET

Sex and social distancing: How the coronavirus crisis is changing intimacy

You don't have to give up on intimacy, but you may need to shift your view of what sexy looks like.

kissing
Miguel Medina/AFP via Getty Images

Socializing while social distancing: Tech can help you get creative

From Animal Crossing to pub quizzes to VR table tennis, join us in pooling ideas about how to interact with our friends during the coronavirus pandemic.

img-8931
Katie Collins/CNET

Coronavirus memes help an isolated world cope with 'existential dread'

The online world has been using humor to deal with the anxiety around COVID-19. Psychologists say it's a healthy response.

Tank Sinatra meme
George Resch