9 great reads from CNET this week

Take a journey to an asteroid far, far away (and back). Ponder the mysteries of NFTs. Find out why Facebook is so interested in your wrists. And much, much more.

A journey of 1.75 billion miles is a long way to go to get a bucket of rocks. But that's exactly what Japan's space agency accomplished with its Hayabusa2 spacecraft and a six-year mission to unlock the secrets of the asteroid Ryugu.

As told by science editor Jackson Ryan, it's a striking tale of machinery pushed to the limits, creative thinking amid the precision specificities of aerospace engineering and a terrestrial journey to an underground town in the Australian outback. And hopping robots.

That story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss:

Inside Japan's daring 10-year mission to visit ancient asteroid Ryugu

Hayabusa2 traveled billions of miles to snatch samples from a 4.6-billion-year-old asteroid. But it wasn't easy.

Illustration depicting the Hayabusa2 spacecraft in space
Realizm

NFTs don't make sense but that won't stop them

Commentary: Bitcoin doesn't make sense either, but that hasn't stopped it from becoming a trillion-dollar phenomenon.

Dogecoin cryptocurrency mascot

Helping my dad play The Witcher 3 transformed the way I think about video games

My dad has taught me many things, but "face your werewolves head-on" wasn't a lesson I anticipated.

Scene from The Witcher 3
CD Projekt Red

Your wrist is the secret ingredient for Facebook's AR ambitions

Facebook sees AR glasses, a neural wristband and haptic gloves in its future, but the company's sci-fi ambitions also raise privacy questions.

Facebook's vision for haptic-feedback virtual archery
Facebook

Meet the people using TikTok to find dates

Some people are replacing Tinder with TikTok, to great effect.

Dating on TikTok
James Martin/CNET

Snyder Cut Justice League review: Still a mess, now a million years long

Zack Snyder's long-imagined director's cut isn't worth the three-year wait or the four-hour slog.

The Flash, Batman and Wonder Woman in Snyder Cut Justice League
Clay Enos

Step inside 65 million pixels of Vincent Van Gogh's most iconic works

Immersive Van Gogh, now in San Francisco and headed to other cities soon, takes you inside the troubled Dutch master's paintings, and it's a moving place to be.

Immersive Van Gogh exhibit
Cheshire Isaacs

Streaming, shopping and delivery: Why COVID may have changed our habits forever

The pandemic made subscription services like grocery delivery and streaming part of daily life. We examine what's changed and what it means for the future.

Food boxes
Getty/Oscar Wong

How doctors and nurses became social media stars amid the pandemic

From debunking myths to providing tips, health care workers have been sharing their expertise on TikTok, Facebook and other platforms.

A medical worker in scrubs and gloves checks a smartphone
Getty Images
