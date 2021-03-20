9 great reads from CNET this week

A journey of 1.75 billion miles is a long way to go to get a bucket of rocks. But that's exactly what Japan's space agency accomplished with its Hayabusa2 spacecraft and a six-year mission to unlock the secrets of the asteroid Ryugu.

As told by science editor Jackson Ryan, it's a striking tale of machinery pushed to the limits, creative thinking amid the precision specificities of aerospace engineering and a terrestrial journey to an underground town in the Australian outback. And hopping robots.

That story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss:

Hayabusa2 traveled billions of miles to snatch samples from a 4.6-billion-year-old asteroid. But it wasn't easy.

Commentary: Bitcoin doesn't make sense either, but that hasn't stopped it from becoming a trillion-dollar phenomenon.

My dad has taught me many things, but "face your werewolves head-on" wasn't a lesson I anticipated.

Facebook sees AR glasses, a neural wristband and haptic gloves in its future, but the company's sci-fi ambitions also raise privacy questions.

Some people are replacing Tinder with TikTok, to great effect.

Zack Snyder's long-imagined director's cut isn't worth the three-year wait or the four-hour slog.

Immersive Van Gogh, now in San Francisco and headed to other cities soon, takes you inside the troubled Dutch master's paintings, and it's a moving place to be.

The pandemic made subscription services like grocery delivery and streaming part of daily life. We examine what's changed and what it means for the future.

From debunking myths to providing tips, health care workers have been sharing their expertise on TikTok, Facebook and other platforms.

