9 great reads from CNET this week

A journey of 1.75 billion miles is a long way to go to get a bucket of rocks. But that's exactly what Japan's space agency accomplished with its Hayabusa2 spacecraft and a six-year mission to unlock the secrets of the asteroid Ryugu.
As told by science editor Jackson Ryan, it's a striking tale of machinery pushed to the limits, creative thinking amid the precision specificities of aerospace engineering and a terrestrial journey to an underground town in the Australian outback. And hopping robots.
Inside Japan's daring 10-year mission to visit ancient asteroid Ryugu
Hayabusa2 traveled billions of miles to snatch samples from a 4.6-billion-year-old asteroid. But it wasn't easy.
NFTs don't make sense but that won't stop them
Commentary: Bitcoin doesn't make sense either, but that hasn't stopped it from becoming a trillion-dollar phenomenon.
Helping my dad play The Witcher 3 transformed the way I think about video games
My dad has taught me many things, but "face your werewolves head-on" wasn't a lesson I anticipated.
Your wrist is the secret ingredient for Facebook's AR ambitions
Facebook sees AR glasses, a neural wristband and haptic gloves in its future, but the company's sci-fi ambitions also raise privacy questions.
Meet the people using TikTok to find dates
Some people are replacing Tinder with TikTok, to great effect.
Snyder Cut Justice League review: Still a mess, now a million years long
Zack Snyder's long-imagined director's cut isn't worth the three-year wait or the four-hour slog.
Step inside 65 million pixels of Vincent Van Gogh's most iconic works
Immersive Van Gogh, now in San Francisco and headed to other cities soon, takes you inside the troubled Dutch master's paintings, and it's a moving place to be.
Streaming, shopping and delivery: Why COVID may have changed our habits forever
The pandemic made subscription services like grocery delivery and streaming part of daily life. We examine what's changed and what it means for the future.
How doctors and nurses became social media stars amid the pandemic
From debunking myths to providing tips, health care workers have been sharing their expertise on TikTok, Facebook and other platforms.
