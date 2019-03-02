9 great reads from CNET this week

MWC Barcelona delivered this week, as promised, but it wasn't 5G that ended up stealing the show. It was something brighter and shinier: foldables. Enter Huawei's Mate X and Samsung's Galaxy Fold.

Things were buzzing back home too, though, especially on Capitol Hill. It turned out that WikiLeaks was central to congressional testimony delivered by President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen. Meanwhile, the Justice Department lost its appeal to bust up the AT&T-Time Warner merger, the Federal Trade Commission formed a new task force to investigate the tech sector, and senators demanded answers from Google's CEO about hidden microphones in Nest home security systems.

Busy times! Here're the week's stories you don't want to miss.

The escalating number of cameras on phones sure seems like it's getting out control. But there's a method to the madness.

A virtual reality experience featuring your friendly neighborhood web-slinger demonstrates how a VR game could work with a multiplayer component running over a 5G network.

Content moderators protect Facebook's 2.3 billion members. Who protects them?

Artists the world over are remixing each other's work as part of the viral hashtag challenge #drawthisinyourstyle.

The software giant doesn't plan to sell its $3,500 augmented reality headset to you and me. Yet.

It makes sense, because fingerprints and security keys are much harder to steal online.

Foldables are stunning. Now if only the masses could get their hands on these cutting-edge devices.

We talk to Ruth E. Carter, a designer who makes your favorite superheroes look badass from head to toe.

The idea of paying consumers for their data -- by letting them sell it or by taxing companies on money made using such data -- isn't new. But it may catch on this time.

