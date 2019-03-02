CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

We Spider-Man our way through New York, learn how a woman with a key inspired Instagram artists and find out why foldables are a cruel tease.

MWC Barcelona delivered this week, as promised, but it wasn't 5G that ended up stealing the show. It was something brighter and shinier: foldables. Enter Huawei's Mate X and Samsung's Galaxy Fold.

Things were buzzing back home too, though, especially on Capitol Hill. It turned out that WikiLeaks was central to congressional testimony delivered by President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen. Meanwhile, the Justice Department lost its appeal to bust up the AT&T-Time Warner merger, the Federal Trade Commission formed a new task force to investigate the tech sector, and senators demanded answers from Google's CEO about hidden microphones in Nest home security systems.

Busy times! Here're the week's stories you don't want to miss.

Five phone cameras? Three? Even phone makers can't decide what's best

The escalating number of cameras on phones sure seems like it's getting out control. But there's a method to the madness.

5G and VR helped me Spider-Man my way through New York

A virtual reality experience featuring your friendly neighborhood web-slinger demonstrates how a VR game could work with a multiplayer component running over a 5G network.

Murders and suicides: Here's who keeps them off your Facebook feed

Content moderators protect Facebook's 2.3 billion members. Who protects them?

How Instagram got inspired by a woman holding a key

Artists the world over are remixing each other's work as part of the viral hashtag challenge #drawthisinyourstyle. 

Microsoft's HoloLens 2 isn't meant for you, but it could change your tech in the future

The software giant doesn't plan to sell its $3,500 augmented reality headset to you and me. Yet.

Google looks to leave passwords behind for a billion Android devices

It makes sense, because fingerprints and security keys are much harder to steal online. 

Foldable phones like the Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X are a beautiful, cruel tease

Foldables are stunning. Now if only the masses could get their hands on these cutting-edge devices.

Meet the Oscar winner for costumes who made Black Panther look fierce

We talk to Ruth E. Carter, a designer who makes your favorite superheroes look badass from head to toe.

California wants the tech industry to pay you a data dividend

The idea of paying consumers for their data -- by letting them sell it or by taxing companies on money made using such data -- isn't new. But it may catch on this time.

