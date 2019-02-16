9 great reads from CNET this week

Amazon once again dominated the week's news with a bombshell announcement Thursday that it's backing out of plans for a New York City-based HQ2. T-Mobile and Sprint got a grilling on Capitol Hill over their planned merger and what it means for rural 5G.

And we said goodnight to Opportunity, NASA's history-making Mars rover declared dead on Wednesday. But we're still roving. Here are a few mission-critical stories you don't want to miss.

Potentially breaking Google's rules, advertisers are gathering data that can help them skirt an Android privacy feature.

SOPA Images

A "perfect storm" destroys the most sought-after development project in years.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Companies are hoping to cash in on millions of dollars in new border security spending as the president declares a national emergency.

AeroVironment

Our unstoppable desire to share serves as a great example of the ways cybersecurity tips often don't make sense in the everyday lives of internet users.

James Martin/CNET

It was small, had a fingerprint reader and a headphone jack. It was everything the larger iPhones weren't and aren't today.

Angela Lang/CNET

Video game makers are struggling to adapt to the internet era. With the PS5 on the horizon, Sony's Shawn Layden has a plan.

Ian Sherr/CNET

Sometimes lousy battery life and canceled Amazon shows leave us feeling just as forlorn as our exes do.

Angela Lang/CNET

Privacy experts are waiting for the other shoe to drop on connected kicks. After all, the smarter the object, the more likely it is to be hacked.

Alfred Ng / CNET

In an interview through tweets, Dorsey talks about tech responsibility, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Cheez-Its.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images