9 great reads from CNET this week

We learn why you shouldn't share your Netflix password, talk to Sony's video game boss about his PlayStation plans, and see how drones could give Trump's border wall a high-tech edge.

Amazon once again dominated the week's news with a bombshell announcement Thursday that it's backing out of plans for a New York City-based HQ2. T-Mobile and Sprint got a grilling on Capitol Hill over their planned merger and what it means for rural 5G.

And we said goodnight to Opportunity, NASA's history-making Mars rover declared dead on Wednesday. But we're still roving. Here are a few mission-critical stories you don't want to miss.

These Android apps are tracking you, even if you've said stop

Potentially breaking Google's rules, advertisers are gathering data that can help them skirt an Android privacy feature.       

In a New York minute, Amazon's HQ2 plans for the Big Apple are kaput. Here's why

A "perfect storm" destroys the most sought-after development project in years.

Drones at the border: How Trump's wall could get eyes in the sky

Companies are hoping to cash in on millions of dollars in new border security spending as the president declares a national emergency.

The AeroVironment Puma drone, already used by the military, can be launched by hand.

You happily share your Netflix password, but there are risks

Our unstoppable desire to share serves as a great example of the ways cybersecurity tips often don't make sense in the everyday lives of internet users.

Apple needs an iPhone SE 2 now more than ever

It was small, had a fingerprint reader and a headphone jack. It was everything the larger iPhones weren't and aren't today.

Sony's video game boss wants fewer, bigger PlayStation games

Video game makers are struggling to adapt to the internet era. With the PS5 on the horizon, Sony's Shawn Layden has a plan.

Valentine's Day heartbreaks: MoviePass, Game Boy and more tech that tested our love

Sometimes lousy battery life and canceled Amazon shows leave us feeling just as forlorn as our exes do.

With smart sneakers, privacy risks take a great leap

Privacy experts are waiting for the other shoe to drop on connected kicks. After all, the smarter the object, the more likely it is to be hacked.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's chaotic interview: 6 takeaways from his tweets

In an interview through tweets, Dorsey talks about tech responsibility, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Cheez-Its.

Facebook wants to show it's a force for good amid scandals: At Facebook's Communities Summit, the social network unveils updates to tools for blood donations, nonprofits and mentorships.

Qualcomm-FTC lawsuit: Everything you need to know: The antitrust case could decide how smartphones get made in the future -- and what they cost.

Apple

