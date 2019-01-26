CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

We learn about a revolutionary gene-editing tool, examine cyberstalkers exploiting dating apps, and consider the possibility of Black Panther winning best picture.

That short week went by fast. Verizon's budget wireless service may finance your next iPhone. Facebook's Moments is biting the dust. And Jeff Bridges tweeted that some Big Lebowski news might drop during the Super Bowl

If you missed anything, now's your chance to catch up.

Here's what you need to know about CRISPR, the tool that's revolutionizing genetic engineering

The gene-editing breakthrough might be used to cure disease or build designer babies.

DNA molecule, illustration
Kateryna Kon/Getty Images

Cyberstalkers are crowdsourcing danger to victims' doorsteps with dating apps

Technology has made online dating convenient. It's done the same for online harassment.

Gang of people advancing on viewer night shadows
Getty Images

Why Black Panther could actually win best picture at the Oscars

If any superhero movie can take the big prize, it's surely Black Panther.

black-panther-tchalla-1
Marvel

Here are 7 features the Galaxy S10 needs to have

Samsung's next flagship phone could take a couple of tips from the iPhone XS and Pixel 3.

galaxy-s9-crop-andrew-hoyle
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

How Jeff Bezos' $140 billion divorce could affect Amazon

Don't worry. It's unlikely to affect Prime.

Getty Images
Greg Doherty/Getty Images

I dumped Netflix

You read that right.

koosernetflix1hero
Amanda Kooser/CNET

Twitter's official account has gotten awfully weird

It's kinda po-mo.

TWEET
Getty Images

Here are the American car events you must see in 2019

Gearheads rejoice!

1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta
Kimball Studios/Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

Brave's privacy-focused ads to spread beyond its browser

App developers will be able to tap the tech behind them later this year.

Brave browser's lion logo
Stephen Shankland/CNET

