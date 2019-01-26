9 great reads from CNET this week

That short week went by fast. Verizon's budget wireless service may finance your next iPhone. Facebook's Moments is biting the dust. And Jeff Bridges tweeted that some Big Lebowski news might drop during the Super Bowl.

If you missed anything, now's your chance to catch up.

The gene-editing breakthrough might be used to cure disease or build designer babies.

Kateryna Kon/Getty Images

Technology has made online dating convenient. It's done the same for online harassment.

Getty Images

If any superhero movie can take the big prize, it's surely Black Panther.

Marvel

Samsung's next flagship phone could take a couple of tips from the iPhone XS and Pixel 3.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Don't worry. It's unlikely to affect Prime.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

You read that right.

Amanda Kooser/CNET

It's kinda po-mo.

Getty Images

Gearheads rejoice!

Kimball Studios/Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

App developers will be able to tap the tech behind them later this year.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Everything we know about Black Panther 2: New villains, new love interests and more will likely liven things up in Wakanda when the Marvel sequel finally comes out.

