Child drives to McDonald's after learning how on YouTube

We used to send children up chimneys to learn something.

Now they can learn everything for themselves just by going online.

Take a certain 8-year-old from East Palestine, Ohio. As Fox 8 reports, police say this child was craving a cheeseburger.

His dad had gone to bed early and his mom was asleep on the sofa. So what to do, if not jump into dad's one-ton van and drive a mile to your local Big Mac emporium?

As if this wasn't enough, he apparently took his 4-year-old sister too.

Luckily, he'd learned to drive by watching YouTube videos. At least that's what police say.

The police department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The official Area Crime Watch organization, however, told me that the incident was "the talk of the town."

You might wonder whether Earnhardt very Jr. got there safely.

"It was remarkable. He got him and his sister to McDonald's without hitting anything or running any red lights," East Palestine police officer Jacob Keohler told Inside Edition.

I might wonder how on earth he reached the pedals. Police say the as-yet unnamed boy stood all the way.

But did they get their cheeseburgers? Yes, but not before a family friend who spotted them at McDonald's called their grandparents.

Please, parents, keep your kids away from YouTube videos. They might learn all the wrong things.