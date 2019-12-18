Angela Lang/CNET

If you're reading this right now, chances are your eyes might be hurting from looking at your phone or computer's screen. You've probably spent all day looking at many screens, and you might have even have a headache now.

Given how much of our daily lives revolves around squinting into a bright screen, it's important to think about how those screens can cause eye strain and even negatively impact our sleep. That's where blue-light-blocking glasses come in. These handy glasses use blue-light blocking lenses to filter at least some of the potentially problematic blue rays coming from your phone or laptop.

Here's a list of the most stylish and comfortable blue-light glasses you need to purchase ASAP so you can continue half-watching three hours of Netflix while you mindlessly scroll Instagram at the same time. Oh, what a time to be alive!

Peepers' blue light glasses are affordable (under $30), and they double as reading glasses. The company claims its blue-light technology can reduce 40% or more of harmful blue light rays. These super-trendy tortoise square frames instantly caught my attention. And if, like me, you're not looking to always be super-extra, they come in neutral tones like black and cream, too.

"Prive Revaux" sounds like I'm about to convince you to buy $300 glasses, but in reality this swanky-named brand sells blue-light-blocking glasses for under $40. Its lenses have blue-light filters along with an antiglare coating to reduce eye strain. Not only does the name sound super fancy, but the styles look designer yet at a really affordable price. Order these retro round frames named "The Epicurus" and get ready to flex on all of your coworkers.

If you're into cool retro-grandpa vibes like me (and Instagram), you'll love these gold-rimmed aviator frames from MVMT. The company claims its blue-light filtering technology in each pair will improve focus and prevent blurry vision. They're a bit pricier at $80, but the company offers free shipping and returns with a 24-month warranty. The thin metal frame won't weigh heavy on your temples, which can cause a whole different type of headache that's not fun for anyone.

Gunnar Gunnar is serious about eye protection. The company has a "blue light protection factor spectrum," ranging from the lowest protection of 35, to heavy duty protection at 98. Gunnar recommends the 98 protection factor if you work from your computer late at night, so this one's for you workaholics and gamers (or 2am HBO bingers). I've picked the "Intercept" starting at $70, and boy, do they look intense. These might want to be your "at-home" only pair.

Felix Gray You might have recognized the Felix Gray brand name due to its impressive marketing with extremely attractive people sporting their sleek frames. All of the company's models seem to instantly appear smarter just by sliding on a pair. Along with great style, Felix Gray embeds blue-light filters directly into the lenses and adds an antireflective coating. These classic round Roebling frames come in a fun pink or tortoise brown, starting at $95.

Glasses USA At Glasses USA, you can add their blue-light "digital block" protection to any glasses style for $29, along with your vision prescription, if needed (you can also order blue-light glasses without a prescription). That means you can choose from the countless number of frames, but I've done the work for you and chosen these cool retro ones that come in at $94. Glasses USA urges people who spend more than five hours daily on a computer or who look at their phone more than 20 times a day to add their digital block to their lenses.

Cole Haan Eyeconic is definitely the most high-end of the bunch, featuring designer brand selections. Most of the glasses are above a whopping $140, with frames from Calvin Klein, Nike and Cole Haan, to name a few. You can add TechShield blue-light-blocking technology to any of its styles, which the company says reduces blue light exposure by up to 85%, making them one of the most protective glasses out there. I've chosen these thicker frames from Cole Haan, because I feel like wearing them would make me feel important.

