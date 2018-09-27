60 years on, NASA is still answering our biggest questions

Sandra Joseph & Kevin O'Connell/NASA

How long would it take to get to Mars? What does it take to "touch" the sun? Why did the Russians try to invent a second moon?

We might have come a long way from "Where does the sun go at night?," but space still holds the answers to some of life's biggest questions. Not to mention the fact that it's flipping awesome.

With all the unfathomable vastness of space, our questions about what's out there will never be fully answered. But we're going to try!

"Watch This Space" is CNET's new series that sets out to answer all your burning questions about space and teach you about the awesome stuff humans are doing here on Earth to discover more about the great unknown.

In honour of NASA's 60th birthday, we're kicking off with a tribute to everyone's space agency. We take a look at decades of achievement (and heartbreak) and explore how the space agency, formed 60 years ago with the stroke of President Dwight D. Eisenhower's pen, has opened up new worlds, beamed space into our lounge rooms (and computer screens) and even brought new technology to us here on Earth.

NASA might be getting its Senior's Card, but it's showing no sign of slowing down. And it's just as well -- with SpaceX and Blue Origin kicking off a new space race, with talk of moving to Mars and sending new expeditions out into the great unknown, space is more important than ever.

It's been nearly five decades since the world sat glued to their TV screens to watch two men walk on the moon and we reckon Watch This Space will offer everything the moon landing did -- footage from the great unknown, advancing the pursuit of knowledge, filmed in a really great studio...



Check out our first episode below and tune in every Friday on YouTube or CNET.com to Watch This Space.

