5 things we learned about DC's new streaming service at Comic-Con

At San Diego Comic-Con 2018, we got our first concrete details about DC's big foray into self-contained media streaming: DC Universe. If you want to watch the gritty new Titans series, explore the depths of Swamp Thing or check out the just-announced Stargirl series, you'll need a DC Universe subscription.

But what sets that subscription apart from the Netflix, Hulu and HBO subscriptions you may already have? Let's break it down…

It's $7.99 a month, and planned to launch this fall

Let's get the price out of the way first. DC Universe will cost about $8 a month, though annual memberships are currently available for $74.99 and come with an additional three free months of service.

For comparison, that's as much as Hulu's introductory tier and Netflix's Basic option. So why should you be interested in adding DC Universe to your pile of subscriptions?

Note: Preorders are only available in the US. International pricing to come...

Titans kicks off a big focus on original programming

DC has been very successful in adapting properties like the Flash and Supergirl to television, with both series anchoring an entire DC television universe that airs on the CW and comes to other streaming partners. But, as even fans will admit, those shows focus more on fun than seriousness.

That's where Titans comes in. Just take a look at the trailer that was revealed at Comic-Con.

Yes, Robin said "F*** Batman." This is a far more adult take on the Teen Titans than fans may expect, but falls in line with DC's vision for Universe. Instead of creating a universe that's extensively interconnected, DC is opting to put its characters into their own settings. Which brings us to…

We know what DC's first batch of original programming looks like

With the announcement of Stargirl during a Geoff Johns-centric panel, DC's original lineup expands to six shows:

Titans

Swamp Thing



Doom Patrol



Stargirl



Harley Quinn



Young Justice: Outsiders



So far, just Titans and Doom Patrol are known to take place in a shared universe. Swamp Thing, on the other hand, will be horror-inspired. Harley Quinn and Young Justice: Outsiders are animated. And Stargirl "reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America."

It's not just all about original shows

We saw a number of older shows and movies included in our early demo of DC Unlimited, from Batman Beyond to the first two seasons of Batman: The Animated series and The Adventures of Lois and Clark, the 1970s Wonder Woman show and yes, the Christopher Nolan Batman films. We don't have the complete list yet, but a number of fan favorites, from animated series to live-action films, will be included with the service.

Comics will live alongside original shows and movies

No, we don't know exactly how many comics will be available and which series will be included over others. But DC has mentioned that "thousands" of books will be available at any given time, and that books would rotate depending on which properties are getting a push from DC editorial at any given time. A complete Shazam/Captain Marvel archive to pair with the upcoming Shazam film, perhaps?

All comics will be available both while online and offline, with a particularly interesting capacity for TV-based viewing that brings pages to up to 4K resolutions.

That comics archive puts that $7.99 price point in a new perspective, given that Marvel's digital comics service, Marvel Unlimited, costs $9.99 a month. That service does have a bigger library, with more than 20,000 books currently available, but it doesn't go beyond the world of pages and panels.

We'll see if that's enough to convince fans beyond the most hardcore to cough up another $8 a month to access their favorite superhero universes. Until then, check out our more in-depth impressions of DC Universe, and follow along with all of our San Diego Comic-Con 2018 coverage here.