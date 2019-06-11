It's like a Game of Thrones direwolf, only smaller and creepier. A 40,000-year-old severed Pleistocene wolf's head has been discovered in eastern Siberia -- and the permafrost that preserved it also kept its teeth and fur pretty much intact.
According to the Siberian Times, the head was found by a local resident, Pavel Efimov, in 2018, though photos were not released until now. The wolf is believed to have been between 2 and 4 years old when it died. The head is 40 cm (15.7 inches) long and the brain is intact.
The discovery is an international affair. Japanese scientists dated the head as more than 40,000 years old, and scientists at the Swedish Museum of Natural History will study its DNA.
"This is a unique discovery of the first ever remains of a fully grown Pleistocene wolf with its tissue preserved," Albert Protopopov, from the Republic of Sakha Academy of Sciences, told the newspaper. "We will be comparing it to modern-day wolves to understand how the species has evolved and to reconstruct its appearance."
Although the discovery itself happened last year, it was announced in early June at the opening of a woolly mammoth exhibit at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo. Scientists also displayed the body of what the Times called "an immaculately-well preserved cave lion cub," also preserved by permafrost. The cub was no more than a month old when it died, the Times reported back in 2018 when the cub was first displayed.
Little-known meteor shower this month could have dangerous stowaways: The Beta Taurids are rarely seen, but there's increasing evidence they've been strongly felt at least once in the past.
Building a rocket in a garage to take on SpaceX and Blue Origin: Gilmour Space Technologies is a plucky startup in the new space race.
Discuss: 40,000-year-old giant severed wolf's head discovered in Siberia
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.