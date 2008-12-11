3D desktop revealed in Apple patent filing

Are you ready for a 3D desktop?
Apple is working on such a project, according to patent filings unearthed by MacRumors this week. The "multidimensional desktop" applications suggest that Apple wants to take familiar parts of the Mac OS X desktop--such as the dock--and add depth, allowing you to stack documents or folders behind application icons on the "floor" of your desktop.
The idea of a 3D desktop is not new, but neither is it something that people are using in large numbers. When it comes to patent applications there's always a distinct chance that the technology never actually makes it into a product; still, it's always interesting to see what companies are working up in the labs.
