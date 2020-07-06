3D Build & Play is 3D printing for preschoolers that's 20% off

3Doodler

My introduction to 3D printing pens was with 3Doodler, which I used to make an entire family of giraffes for my desktop. It's fitting, then, that 3Doolder's newest product is 3D Build & Play, a 3D pen that is designed for preschoolers to make their own 3D animals that they can combine with colorful backgrounds to do their own imaginative storytelling. It's like a modern take on the Colorforms I grew up with and you've never heard of because I am old. 3D Build & Play is a brand-new, just-launched product, but if you want to grab one for kids, I have good news: You can get a when you use discount code DOODBUILD20 at checkout.

3D Build & Play usually sells for $30, so this discount nets you 20% off. It includes the hand-cranked 3D printing pen that kids use to fill molds for animals and other objects which they can immediately use with the various background for playtime. The gun extrudes BPA-free, nontoxic plastic at a low temperature, so it's very safe for kids to use.

And if your kids love it, they can make their own stories or follow along with adventurers in themed storybooks. The 3D pen is equally easy for left-and right-handed kids, and they can eventually graduate to making fully 3D objects with a pen like the more grown-up 3Doodler.

