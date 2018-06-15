Owlee

Different occasions require different speakers. Sometimes you want something compact and portable for travel. Sometimes you want water resistance for poolside listening. And sometimes you want something shaped like a fan because, um, fans are neat.

Today I bring you three speakers notable for their unusual designs -- and lower-than-usual prices. Each one comes to you with a Cheapskate-exclusive discount!

A totally tubular speaker

First up is the Owlee Scroll, and if you're thinking, "You know, Rick, much as I love your glorious prose, sometimes I wish you'd just talk to me about the product" ...here you go:

Yep, I shot some deal videos while I was in San Francisco, and this is one of the first. It's kind of a proof-of-concept, so let me know what you think! (I also recorded one for the Amazfit Bip, which was yesterday's deal. I'd love it if you'd check that one out, too.)

Don't worry, I'll always give you the deal info in writing as well. Speaking of which...

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the Owlee Scroll for $65.99 shipped when you apply promo code CHEAPDAD. Everyone else pays $80.

The Scroll is a tube-shaped speaker that comes in a really cool tube-shaped box -- one you might initially mistake for, say, a fancy-whiskey container. The box alone makes this a great gift item.

As for the speaker, it begs the question: Why are all other speakers naked? The Scroll's lovely leather wrapper unfurls to form a base, exposing the grill enough for you to hear your tunes. This is easier shown than explained, hence the video. Is the casing just a gimmick? Maybe, but I find the overall design really slick, especially in contrast with the basic-brick design of so many other speakers.

The Scroll scores in other important areas as well: Bluetooth 4.0, NFC pairing, AUX input, a battery good for up to 9 hours of play time and dual passive radiators for much bigger bass than you'd expect from something this size.

Oh, right: sound quality. I find it to be excellent, but don't take my word. The Scroll earned high marks all over the interwebs including, for example, 4.5 stars from Amazon customers. This is just a great deal on a unique, classy speaker.

A totally cube-ular speaker

Tylt

And now for something completely different. The Tylt Block Party combines a Bluetooth speaker with a mobile charging station. The latter serves up four smart USB ports inside a 20,000-mAh (!) battery pack.

As for the speaker, it sits atop that power cube -- but can detach as needed! Just pop it off and take it with you; it's good for up to four hours of playtime when not docked. (When docked: Days, literally.) A strong magnet holds it in place. There are no annoying connectors or cables to contend with.

Tylt makes premium gear, and the Block Party is a little on the premium side at $129.99. However, for a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get the Block Party for just $89 with promo code TYLT2018. (Note that in Chrome, I had trouble adding the product to my cart. Worked fine in Edge. Your mileage may vary.) That's $41 off!

The speaker gets surprisingly loud given its size. That's important if you're planning to go camping or to the beach or wherever. And while there's not a ton of bass, it sounded pretty good overall to my ears.

I really like multifunction products, and the Block Party serves two important needs in one dapper box.

It looks like a fan. Don't ask questions.

iClever

Why does the iClever BoostSound look like a fan? Beats me. It doesn't oscillate or blow cool air at you, but it does produce rich, bass-filled audio from its fabric-covered face.

And you can get it for cheap! For a limited time, and while supplies last, Thousandshores (via Amazon) has the iClever BoostSound for just $19.99 with promo code ICBTS09S. It's currently $39.99 but normally sells for $49.99 (and has been as high as $59.99).

This one I haven't tried, but the user reviews are mostly positive and I like the way it sounds... on paper. Like the Owlee, it has dual passive radiators for extra bass, and the battery here is good for up to 12 hours. If you're into LEDs, the BoostSound has three lighting modes as well.

Also like the Owlee: Just a very different, very interesting design. If you're bored with brick speakers, this is a refreshing alternative.

Your thoughts?

