Batman, Captain America and Monty Python apparently worked for the US government last year

The 2019 Economic Report of the President lists many superhero alter egos as White House interns. Peter Parker, Bruce Wayne, Steve Rogers and even Aunt May are all included, as well as Monty Python member John Cleese and possibly the Lord Commander of the Night's Watch from Game of Thrones (it lists John Snow instead of Jon Snow).
This isn't the first time characters with such fictional prestige have been interns according to the White House. The 2018 Economic Report of the President included Star Trek characters J.T. Kirk and J.L. Picard. (That's James Tiberius Kirk from Star Trek: The Original Series and Jean Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation.)
We spot-checked the 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2007 reports for superhero or famous interns but there were no obvious names.
We reached out to the White House to try and ascertain why this happened, but they have not yet responded to a request to comment. White House Council of Economic Advisers responded via Twitter claiming it was intentional.
It might be someone on the White House staff trying to troll the public or the administration. It could also be a way to beef up the number of actual interns, or placeholder names for interns who didn't want to be named, although LinkedIn also lists some interns publicly. Another theory might be that those who refused to sign NDAs last month, as reported around the web, simply had their names removed in favor of more famous people.
