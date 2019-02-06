2018 was really hot (just like the last four years), say NASA, NOAA

NASA; screenshot by CNET

Continuing a trend of rising temperatures, 2018 was the fourth hottest year on record, according to a climate change report out Wednesday from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The past five years have been the warmest in the modern record, the report said, and 2018's global temperatures were 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, or 0.83 degrees Celsius, above the mean temperatures for 1951-1980.

"The impacts of long-term global warming are already being felt -- in coastal flooding, heat waves, intense precipitation and ecosystem change," said Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies.

The report also noted that warming is being felt most in the Arctic, where sea ice continues to melt, raising the sea level.

