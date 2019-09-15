$1M gold toilet stolen from England's Blenheim Palace

Blenheim Palace

When there's a gold piece of art in your collection, chances are someone may want to steal it.

A gold toilet titled "America" by artist Maurizio Cattelan had been installed for an exhibition at England's Blenheim Palace last week, until thieves decided to steal it, according to a police report on Sept. 14.

Blenheim Palace confirmed the theft in a statement posted on Twitter on Sept. 14.

"We are saddened by this extraordinary event, but also relieved no-one was hurt," the official Blenheim Palace statement said. "We are grateful to our staff and to Thames Valley Police for their rapid and brave reactions."

Following the Thames Valley Police statement we can confirm ‘America’, the art piece by Maurizio Cattelan has been stolen in the early hours of this morning.



The fully-functioning toilet made of 18-karat solid gold estimated at over $1 million dollars was an interactive art piece that viewers could actually use, and was even offered to President Trump.

Because the gold toilet was hooked up to actual plumbing, when it was stolen it "caused significant damage and flooding," according to the Thames Valley Police report.

A 66-year-old man has already been arrested in connection with this incident and remains in police custody, the police reported also stated. While a suspect has been arrested, the stolen gold toilet has yet to be recovered.

When asked about the theft of his art, Cattelan told the New York Times, "Who's so stupid to steal a toilet? America was the 1% for the 99%, and I hope it still is. I want to be positive and think the robbery is a kind of Robin Hood-inspired action."

Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to contact the Thames Valley Police.

Of course, when the stolen piece of art happens to be a golden toilet worth millions of dollars, the reaction on social media is priceless.

