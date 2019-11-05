150-year-old sea monster unearthed in once-tropical Poland

Natural History Museum / University of Oslo / Tor Sponga

Researchers from the Polish Academy of Sciences have unearthed a 150-year-old fossilized sea monster called a pliosaur in a cornfield located in the northeastern part of the Holy Cross Mountains near the village of Krzyżanowice in Poland.

In a paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Geologists' Association, the researchers describe the titan of the Jurassic period. With jaws up to 2.5 meters long and 4.5 times more powerful than those of a Tyrannosaurus rex, the pliosaur could grow up to twice the size of a modern killer whale, weigh dozens of tons, and eat any creature in the water.

The fossil was about 10 meters long, surrounded by ancient crocodile teeth and turtle shells, and situated in what is believed to have been a tropical archipelago dotted with warm-water lagoons and reservoirs.

"This new locality is rich in fossils of coastal and pelagic reptiles," the researchers wrote of the find's site.

