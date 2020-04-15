10 cookbooks to get you through quarantine

Amazon

While adapting to coronavirus quarantine, it's inevitable you're going to have to make adjustments to your kitchen routines, especially if home cooking is not something you normally do.

Don't despair! Along with all the content you'll find here aimed at helping you to adapt to this new normal, there are a number of cookbooks ideal for tackling some of the challenges you may face, whether it's cooking on a tight budget, making the most of what's in your pantry or preventing food from spoiling or going to waste.

Consider these valuable culinary resources to help you through these trying times.

Amazon Moving your diet away from meat was a worthwhile consideration even before a global pandemic led you to wonder whether the cost of steak was really worth it. And DIY projects are more popular than ever these days (boredom and isolation will do that to ya). Why not combine the two trends and life-hack your way into a fully stocked plant-based kitchen? From vegan mayo and "fish" sauce to cookie batter and ice cream, you'll soon have all the animal-free essentials (and more) you need -- and crave -- at your fingertips.

While the simple-to-follow recipes in Perfect Pantry are definite keepers, the real value may lie in Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian's advice for a home cook's "must haves." Get these essentials while you can and you'll have a multitude of meal options in the future.

Though it's getting harder and harder to procure everything on your grocery list, don't let that discourage you from preparing delicious home cooked meals. Jamie Oliver's 5 ingredient recipes (think Creamy Mustard Chicken and Pork Sausage Burgers) will help you make the most out of limited stock including dishes that can be made exclusively with resources that are already in your kitchen.

These days, one man's trash can be that same man's treasure. Don't throw out that banana peel! That rock hard broccoli stem has a purpose, too! Pumpkin guts taste way better than they sound! Stretch your groceries to the absolute nth degree with this helpful guidebook.

It can feel almost impossible to feed a family on a budget without resorting to boiled hot dogs and instant ramen. Don't fret. Good and Cheap will guide you on the path to healthy, tasty, and affordable home cooking with crowd pleasers such as Spicy Pulled Pork and Zucchini Chocolate Muffins.

Now & Again will help transform your leftovers into brand new eating experiences. (To put it in David Bowie terms, you can summon the Thin White Duke AND Ziggy Stardust from a single food prep.) Not only will you spare yourself time and effort down the road, you'll never feel like you're having the same meal twice.

This one's an absolute must-have for the green thumb family that's blessed with a bountiful garden and/or fruit trees, but also for those of you buying your produce in bulk. With Marisa McClellan's expertise you can prevent your bounty from going to waste with her helpful and creative ideas on preserving food for future months.

If cooking on a daily basis is driving you bananas, consider consolidating your efforts into a single day. Try your hand at these easy (and, as a bonus, gluten-free) big batch recipes and give yourself a well-deserved break from multi-ingredient, time-consuming meal prep for a week, even more.

It's tempting to stress eat right now, but you can still keep up with your keto diet and not feel deprived of your comfort food favorites with the help of celebrity chef Rocco DiSpirito. Follow his recommendations and you'll come out of a self-isolation lockdown without packing on the "quarantine 15."