AEW Full Gear 2021: Results, live updates and match ratings

AEW

Is it the Hangman's time, or is Kenny Omega destined for bigger and better things? That's the main question going into Full Gear, All Eltie Wrestling's last pay-per-view of the year. Kenny Omega is AEW's biggest homegrown star, and dream matches against CM Punk and Bryan Danielson look on the horizon. The question is whether those matches will be for Omega's AEW Championship, or if it's up-and-coming superstar "Hangman" Adam Page's turn to shine. Omega versus Page for the AEW Championship headlines the show.

It's one of many big-time matches at Full Gear. Danielson will face Miro to determine who the No. 1 contender for the AEW Championship is, and CM Punk will wrestle Eddie Kingston in what's arguably his biggest match since returning to the ring at All Out. In a match that may steal the show, the Lucha Brothers defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against FTR. Meanwhile, in a match that may also steal the show, Adam Cole teams with The Young Bucks to take on Christian Cage and Lucha Express.

Check back to this page from 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, when Full Gear's main show starts, as I'll be updating with results and analysis.