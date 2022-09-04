AEW All Out 2022: Results, Live Updates and Match Ratings

Live on B/R Live and Fite TV.
Two weeks ago CM Punk suffered his second ever loss in AEW to Jon Moxley. On Sunday at All Out, the Second City Saint gets a chance to get his W back when he faces Moxley for the AEW Championship. It's the main event to a gigantic card -- something AEW fans have gotten accustomed to for pay-per-view events.
Other than the clash between Moxley and Punk, arguably the biggest match at All Out is the grudge match between Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson. Danielson was injured in the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing against the Jericho Appreciation Society, so now these two former WWE legends face off on pay-per-view.
Many titles are on the line too. The Interim AEW Women's Championship will be decided in a fatal four way, The Acclaimed finally get a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships, and All Out will also feature a bout to crown the inaugeral Trios Champions.
Follow us on this page for results, live updates and analysis on All Out 2023. The main show begins at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET).
The match to crown the first Trios Champions is up next. Kenny Omega came out without his compression top on, revealing a very buff Kenny Omega.
All Out's main show kicked off with the Casino Ladder match, an 8-man ladder match with a shot for the AEW Championship on the line. The Casino Ladder match features Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Penta, Rey Fenix, Rush, Andrade El Idolo, Dante Martin and an unannounced Joker.
That unannounced Joker ended up winning the match -- but we don't know who it is.
The Casino Ladder Match is kind of like a combination of a ladder match and a Royal Rumble. It starts with two peopel -- in this case Yuta and Fenix -- and a new person is added every 90 seconds.
The first person added was Rush. There was an awkward moment when Yuta began climbing the ladder as Rush was making his entry. Rush, seeing Yuta climb the ladder, made no effort to come to the ring, and began taking off his lucha gear slowly as the announcers questioned why he wasn't trying to stop Yuta from winning the match. A moment where paegentry takes precedence over logic.
Andrade came in next, leading to the first insane spot of the match. Andrade and Yuta were fighting atop a ladder when Andrade hit Yuta with a Sunset Flip Powerbomb over the ladder onto another ladder. A wicked bump for Yuta to take -- but it doesn't mean much, because Claudio's music plays and the crowd starts chanting for the Ring of Honor Champion.
Dante Martin is in next, followed by Penta. Penta hit a Canadian Destroyer on Dante Martin on the ramp on his way to the ring -- what a flex. That was the beginning of a sick sequence where he hit a bunch of crazy offense on the participants, culminting with a Canadian Destroyer to Andrade on a ladder. As that happened, Penta landed a Frogsplash to Rush from the top rope through a table on the outside.
After this though, a bunch of guys in black jeans and hoodies storm the ring and beat down everyone. One ascends the ladder and takes the casino chip. It turns out to be Stokely Hathaway and his faction of guys (Ethan Page, William Morrissey etc.). Taz explains that Hathaway isn't the Joker, but that whoever gets the chip off Hathaway wins.
Right then the Joker enters in a mask, with theme music no one has heard. He grabs the chip off Hathaway and wins the match. The Joker teases taking his mask off to reveal who he is, but then shakes his head and wags his finger at the camera.
OK.
Rating: 2 stars. The action was as crazy as you'd expect, but largely senseless. The ending was also senseless -- random guys storm the ring and take the chip, and anyone who gets it off them wins the match? Bleh. Stupid pro wrestling stuff.
The match provided cool gifs to gawk at, but that's it.
The Intercontinental Championship match at WWE's Clash of the Castle between Gunther and Sheamus recieved huge acclaim for how hard hitting it was. Eddie Kingston versus Tomohiro Ishii during All Out's preshow is AEW's answer to that match. These two beat the hell out of each other.
Eddie Kingston, by far the most over person on the preshow, got the win over Ishii with two spinning backfists and a Northern Lights Suplex. Kingston came out to huge "Eddie!" chants, but the crowd had a lot of respect for Ishii too. It made for an ideal atmosphere as these two demolished each other.
The match began with Kingston and Ishii exchanging chops, one for one. They did it so hard for so long that they got a standing ovation from the Chicago crowd. It set the tone for 13 minutes to follow. They exchanged chops, kicks, suplexes -- it was gnarly. There was a botch about three quarters of the way through that stalled momentum a little, but other than that this match was fantastic.
Rating: 4 stars.
Pac retained the All-Atlantic Championship during All-Out's preshow, defeating Kip Sabian with a Black Arrow.
The action was good, but unlikely to be particularly memorable after the many insure matches sure to happen on the main show. The crowd was moderately into Sabian -- at one point there were dueling "underrated/over it" chants -- but was mostly just cheering the moves and not the guys themselves.
To me, the big question is around the All-Atlantic Championship. It seemed a superfluous title upon its unvieling prior to Forbidden Door, and in the first pay-per-view since its inception the All-Atlantic Championship is being defended on the preshow. And remember, there are 11 matches on All Out's main show. Being on the preshow didn't do much for its questionable prestige.
Orange Cassidy came out to confront Pac after the match, but Pac yelled that Cassidy is a joke, not a wrestler, and that he needs to get at the back of the line.
Rating: 3 stars.
Hook retained the FTW Championship in the second match of All Out's Zero Hour preshow. In the crowd during Hook's intro was Action Bronson, the rapper who made Hook's entrance music.
Hook outwrestled Parker early, but was cut off by a cheapshot from Matt Menard on the outside. Parker beat Hook down some, talking trash about "exposing" Hook as the crowd chanted "Hook is gonna kill you," until Hook mounted a comeback. Menard tried to cut him off again, but Hook stomped on his hand.
Hook hit a bunch of Judo throws on Angelo, then a nice suplex. After a brief back-and-forth, including a wicked-looking boot to the face from Parker to Hook, Hook locked in the Redrum for the win.
After the match, Matt Menard ambushed Hook. Menard and Parker worked him over until Action Bronson came from the crowd into the ring to help Hook fight them off.
Rating: 2.5 stars. Nice, basic match. Hook continues to develop -- he should be a huge star.
All Out's Zero House preshow began with Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo doing an interview in the back, but being interrupted by Ortiz and Ruby Soho literally running them down with a golf cart. Soho and Ortiz were in their gear and adorned with warpaint, but Sammy and Tay didn't even get a chance to get their tights on.
That ended up not mattering though, as Sammy and Tay retained their AAA Mixed Tag Titles after Tay pinned Soho. Tay hit a Tay-KO, and Sammy held Ortiz so Ortiz couldn't interrupt the pin.
Lots of wild spots in this match. Tay Superplexed Soho to the outside onto Sammy and Ortiz at one point. Earlier, Sammy launched Tay in the air for a Canadian Destroyer on Ortiz, followed up by a Swanton Bomb by Sammy. Sammy got a little hardway blood, apparently from a shot from Ortiz.
Rating: 2 stars. Lots of action here, but it was a million miles a minute with no breathing room. A 15-minute match crammed into about 6 minutes.