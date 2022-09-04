AEW All Out 2022: Results, Live Updates and Match Ratings

By Daniel Van Boom

The Joker, whoever it is, won the Casino Ladder Match. AEW

All Out's main show kicked off with the Casino Ladder match, an 8-man ladder match with a shot for the AEW Championship on the line. The Casino Ladder match features Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Penta, Rey Fenix, Rush, Andrade El Idolo, Dante Martin and an unannounced Joker.

That unannounced Joker ended up winning the match -- but we don't know who it is.

The Casino Ladder Match is kind of like a combination of a ladder match and a Royal Rumble. It starts with two peopel -- in this case Yuta and Fenix -- and a new person is added every 90 seconds.

The first person added was Rush. There was an awkward moment when Yuta began climbing the ladder as Rush was making his entry. Rush, seeing Yuta climb the ladder, made no effort to come to the ring, and began taking off his lucha gear slowly as the announcers questioned why he wasn't trying to stop Yuta from winning the match. A moment where paegentry takes precedence over logic.

Andrade came in next, leading to the first insane spot of the match. Andrade and Yuta were fighting atop a ladder when Andrade hit Yuta with a Sunset Flip Powerbomb over the ladder onto another ladder. A wicked bump for Yuta to take -- but it doesn't mean much, because Claudio's music plays and the crowd starts chanting for the Ring of Honor Champion.

Dante Martin is in next, followed by Penta. Penta hit a Canadian Destroyer on Dante Martin on the ramp on his way to the ring -- what a flex. That was the beginning of a sick sequence where he hit a bunch of crazy offense on the participants, culminting with a Canadian Destroyer to Andrade on a ladder. As that happened, Penta landed a Frogsplash to Rush from the top rope through a table on the outside.

After this though, a bunch of guys in black jeans and hoodies storm the ring and beat down everyone. One ascends the ladder and takes the casino chip. It turns out to be Stokely Hathaway and his faction of guys (Ethan Page, William Morrissey etc.). Taz explains that Hathaway isn't the Joker, but that whoever gets the chip off Hathaway wins.

Right then the Joker enters in a mask, with theme music no one has heard. He grabs the chip off Hathaway and wins the match. The Joker teases taking his mask off to reveal who he is, but then shakes his head and wags his finger at the camera.

OK.

Rating: 2 stars. The action was as crazy as you'd expect, but largely senseless. The ending was also senseless -- random guys storm the ring and take the chip, and anyone who gets it off them wins the match? Bleh. Stupid pro wrestling stuff.

The match provided cool gifs to gawk at, but that's it.