Yes, you can stream any audio to Amazon Echo

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Amazon Echo speaker isn't just for the few media libraries it currently stocks -- Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and TuneIn. You can use Echo as a Bluetooth speaker for any media you have on your phone, including your personal music library, Pandora, Spotify, or even audio books.

All you need to do is set up Echo as a Bluetooth speaker. And, in typical Echo fashion, it's done with a voice command.

Here's how: Say "Alexa, pair Bluetooth." She'll then respond with instructions, telling you to go to the Bluetooth settings on your phone or tablet. Once it's paired, any audio you queue up on your device will play through Echo.

The catch? Any controls -- like play, pause, next, etc. -- must be done on your phone. Eventually, we hope, Alexa will be able to handle voice commands for Bluetooth audio.