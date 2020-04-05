WWE WrestleMania 36 Day 2: How and when to watch, who's on the match card, and WWE Network

WWE

Day one of WrestleMania is done, but the event isn't over yet. Today, for the first time ever, is day two. After Braun Strowman was crowned new Universal Champion and The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in an absolutely insane boneyard match on day one, today's show will be headlined by Brock Lesnar versus Drew McIntyre.

Originally scheduled for the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, this year's wrestling extravaganza is taking place at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Instead of the planned 60,000-plus attendance, there are no fans in the Performance Center. It's weird, but day one went surprisingly well. It was a fun show.

Other than the WWE Championship match, Edge returns to wrestle his first singles match since 2011 against Randy Orton. John Cena is also back, taking on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Funhouse match. If day one's Boneyard match is anything to go by, the Cena match will be absurd -- but fun.

Start times

WrestleMania 36 takes place in WWE's Orlando, Florida-based Performance Center on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5. The main card starts both days at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). If you're a WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 a month, but free for one month for new subscribers -- you can watch WWE WrestleMania live for free. Otherwise, if you are looking for how to watch WrestleMania, you'll need to contact your local cable provider and pay a separate fee to watch.

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late to watch WWE WrestleMania, as the WWE performance starts midnight Sunday and Monday. WrestleMania starts for Australians at 9 a.m. AEDT on Sunday and Monday.

Day two match card

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre.

Firefly Funhouse match: John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt.

Edge vs. Randy Orton.

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair.

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina.

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory.

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler.



Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley.

For a full recap of day one, which included Becky Lynch, Goldberg and The Undertaker in action, click here.

How to watch: WWE Network, Fite TV apps

You can start (or restart) a subscription to the WWE Network here:

The monthly price is $9.99 (US) or £9.99 (UK). New subscribers get a free month and you can cancel anytime.

The WWE Network app is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android.

You can also watch WWE WrestleMania on Fite TV in both English and Spanish. It costs $60 for the two-day WrestleMania package.

The event should also be available as a one-off pay-per-view purchase on many cable and satellite TV systems.