When and how to watch the 2020 Republican National Convention Aug. 24, even without cable

The GOP will formally renominate President Donald Trump as its 2020 candidate at the Republican National Convention, which begins next week at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. This is the event's third location after being moved twice due to COVID-19 restrictions and a surge in coronavirus cases.

The convention will be attended in person by six delegates from each state and territory, a total of 336 people. Organizers had originally expected roughly 2,500 delegates to be on site before the pandemic forced organizers to scale back the event. All attendees will follow health protocols, including mask wearing, social distancing and pretravel COVID-19 testing. All delegates will be required to undergo daily symptom tracking and temperature checks.

The RNC's unifying theme is "Honoring the Great American Story." Daily themes include "Land of Promise," "Land of Opportunity," "Land of Heroes" and "Land of Greatness." Proceedings start at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT) each day. The convention runs from Monday, Aug. 24 through Thursday, Aug. 27.

Who's speaking at the RNC?

The GOP hasn't released a schedule of who will be speaking at the RNC. It's clear, however, that Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will each give an address. Other members of Trump's family will also have speaking roles, according to US News & World Report, as well as Trump's former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. Tim Scott and Sen. Joni Ernst.

We'll update this list as we know more information.

How to watch the RNC without cable

The RNC will livestream a produced version of the events across all of the Committee on Arrangements' social media accounts, as well as other platforms. Those include:

Facebook

Twitter

Twitch

YouTube

Amazon Prime Video ( )

Amazon Alexa (both audio and video devices)

How to watch the RNC on cable television

Here's a list of channels that will be covering the RNC:

ABC News

CBS News

C-SPAN

CNN

MSNBC

NBC News

PBS News