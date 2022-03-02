What Are Cluster Bombs, and Is Russia Using Them in Ukraine?

Humanitarian organizations are accusing Russian military forces of using cluster bombs -- widely banned artillery that explodes in midair and delivers a deadly rain of smaller "bomblets" -- on at least two civilian areas in Ukraine, including a preschool.

Three people, including a child, were killed on Feb. 25 when a 220mm Uragan rocket dropped a cluster bomb on the Sonechko kindergarten in Okhtyrka in northeastern Ukraine, according to Amnesty International.

The strike "may constitute a war crime," the global human-rights group said in a statement.

A day earlier, another missile carrying cluster munitions reportedly exploded outside Central City Hospital in Vuhledar in Donetska, a region in eastern Ukraine. Four civilians were killed, according to Human Rights Watch, and another 10 were injured, including six health care workers. The shells also damaged the hospital and emergency vehicles.

Russian missile hit kindergarten pic.twitter.com/mrbwzvwYWJ — Олександр Мережко (@3TrAmvL026aJRar) February 25, 2022

Cluster munitions are banned by an international treaty signed by dozens of countries, though neither Russia nor Ukraine is among them.

Here's what you need to know about cluster bombs, why they're so dangerous and whether the US has joined in banning their use.

What are cluster bombs?

Launched from the ground or dropped from the air, cluster bombs are a type of explosive that detonates in flight and release submunitions, or smaller projectiles, powerful enough to kill a person or destroy a vehicle.

Indigoai

A single cluster bomb attack can deliver dozens or hundreds of submunitions "which can saturate an area up to the size of several football fields," according to the Cluster Munition Coalition, which campaigns against their use. That makes them the weapon of choice for forces looking to inflict damage as widely as possible.

While many cluster bombs are designed to kill personnel and destroy vehicles, some are intended to take out power lines or disperse land mines or chemical weapons.

Why are cluster munitions so dangerous?

Cluster munitions are incredibly indiscriminate in their targeting, often maiming or killing civilians.

Often the submunitions don't explode on impact, posing a threat long after hostilities have ceased. According to the International Red Cross, cluster munitions can have a dud rate of up to 40%.

Some of the videos showing Russia's indiscriminate bombing of homes in Kharkiv today are too graphic to share here.



This one, while not graphic, is haunting in its own right.



Residents walking through a park scramble for safety as cluster munitions explode around them. pic.twitter.com/qOnk5rYNel — Giancarlo Fiorella (@gianfiorella) February 28, 2022

More than 1,200 Kuwaitis have been killed by cluster munitions since the end of the first Gulf War 30 years ago. In Vietnam, hundreds of civilians are wounded or killed every year by cluster bombs left behind by US and Viet Cong forces in the 1970s.

Is Russia using cluster bombs in Ukraine?

Human Rights Watch claims to have verified photographs submitted by hospital staff and posted to social media that show the nose cone and antenna of a 9N123 cluster munition warhead delivered by a 9M79-series Tochka ballistic missile.

Such warheads contain 50 submunitions, HRW reported, each of which contains 3.1 pounds of explosives and shatters into approximately 316 uniform fragments.

Amnesty International shared drone footage it claims shows evidence of cluster munition damage on more than a half-dozen spots around the kindergarten in Okhtyrka, including on the building's roof and sidewalk.

It also pointed to reporting from the open-source investigative site Bellingcat that indicates the remains of a 9M27K rocket were discovered 650 feet to the east of the school.

With a range of about five to 20 miles, 9M27K cargo rockets are packed with 30 submunitions, each of which carries more than a half-pound of explosives and shatters into up to 400 fragments.

Both the Ukraine military and Russia-backed separatists used cluster bombs during a 2015 conflict in eastern Ukraine, according to a Human Rights Watch report, though Ukraine has denied the allegation.

What is the Convention on Cluster Munitions?

In 2008 a treaty known as the Convention on Cluster Munitions -- prohibiting their use, production or stockpiling -- was signed by 120 nations, including Canada, Australia, and numerous European nations.



Signatories also included several countries where such weapons have been used, such as Lebanon, Laos and Afghanistan.

Bellingcat has identified multiple examples of cluster munitions being fired into civilian areas of Ukraine, including residential areas, schools and hospitals. https://t.co/4irE9ARn75 — Bellingcat (@bellingcat) February 27, 2022

"There is no possible justification for dropping cluster munitions in populated areas," Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnès Callamard said of the attack on the preschool in Okhtyrka, adding that it "shows flagrant disregard for civilian life."

Countries that declined to sign the treaty and continue to produce or amass cluster weapons include China, Brazil, Israel, India and Pakistan. Neither Russia nor Ukraine has signed the treaty.

Has the US signed the ban on cluster bombs?

To date, the US has refused to join the Convention on Cluster Munitions. In 2008, President George W Bush's administration declared the bombs were "legitimate weapons with clear military utility in combat."

A 2008 Department of Defense directive ordered that all submunitions produced by the US had to have a failure rate of less than 1%. But in November 2017, a new policy under President Donald Trump allowed the use of cluster munitions that didn't meet that 1% threshold "in extreme situations to meet immediate warfighting demands."

The US last used cluster munitions during the 2003 invasion of Iraq, according to the Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor, "with the exception of a single attack in Yemen in 2009."

The US has an estimated stockpile of 1 billion submunitions, though it only manufactures new cluster munitions for foreign sale, according to the Arms Control Commission.

Indigoai

What is a vacuum bomb?

On Monday, Ukrainian ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova accused Russia of deploying vacuum bombs in its invasion.



Consisting largely of fuel, vacuum bombs, also known as thermobaric weapons, suck in oxygen from the surrounding atmosphere and explode in a high-temperature fireball that can vaporize a human body.

While cluster bombs are used to devastate widespread areas, vacuum bombs generally target harder-to-reach sites, like bunkers, tunnels and foxholes.

There has been no official confirmation that vacuum bombs have been used in the conflict in Ukraine, though a CNN crew reportedly spotted a Russian thermobaric multiple rocket launcher on Saturday near the Ukraine border.

Leonid Faerberg/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Is there a ban on vacuum bombs?



Unlike cluster munitions, there is no international treaty specifically banning thermobaric weapons. But the use of weapons that don't discriminate between civilians and military targets are broadly banned by the Geneva Convention.

While neither Russia nor Ukraine is subject to the International Criminal Court, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said he was opening an investigation into the possibility of war crimes being committed during the invasion.