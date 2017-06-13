Upgrade your large kitchen appliances for less than $2,500

Take a look at your kitchen appliances. Maybe you inherited them from the last person who lived in your house or apartment. Maybe they're mismatched or decades old, or not even working. It's time to treat yourself to some upgrades.

Even if you're on a tight budget, you can find a suite of large appliances for less than $2,500 that will keep your kitchen running without emptying your savings account. Be prepared to sacrifice, though -- certain features are unavailable on appliances in this price range. For example, French doors and bottom-freezer fridges, slide-in stoves and induction cooktops, and dishwashers with adjustable racks are all products that could set you back $1,000 each.

Here are refrigerators, ovens and dishwashers that work well and will keep your upgrade total less than $2,500.

Refrigerators

You'll save some money if you opt for a fridge that has the freezer on top rather than a side-by-side or French-door model.

This is a basic fridge that looks good, thanks to a fingerprint-resistant slate finish. It's also reliable when it comes to keeping your food cold. And you can find this refrigerator for as low as $585, which makes it even more appealing for your kitchen upgrade.

This refrigerator has plenty of room for your favorite foods: With 24 cubic feet of total storage space, the LG LTCS24223S is as big as top freezers get, with even more room for groceries than some French-door models.

Stoves

Freestanding stoves with the control panel on the back of the unit are the best value. You can put these models anywhere in your kitchen, which is great if you're not planning a big renovation soon.

This electric range with a smooth cooktop has plenty of useful cooking modes and fast performance times, which makes this appliance a good value.

This gas range is consistent when it comes to cooking food well, whether you're baking or broiling, or just boiling water. It's also easy to use.

Dishwashers

When it's time to clean your dishes, you don't have to sacrifice cleaning performance for the sake of saving a few bucks. You can find a good deal as long as you're willing to give up a few extra features.

This dishwasher has a high-quality cleaning performance, plenty of cycles to choose from, and some good looks, thanks to its smudgeproof stainless-steel finish.

This dishwasher that cleans better than models that cost two to three times as much. Plus, it has a fine mix of cycles along with a countdown timer.

Final thoughts

You don't have to spend a small fortune to outfit your kitchen with large appliances that will make you happy. Pick and choose appliances from multiple brands to get the kitchen you want for a budget you can live with.