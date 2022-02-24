Ukraine Invasion: How to Help Refugees and Others Affected

Hannibal Hanschke/Stringer/GettyImages

Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have devastating effects on Ukraine's citizens, its infrastructure and its economy. At least 40 people have already been killed since the attack began, USA Today reported.

The US and European countries have condemned Russia's actions and agreed on a set of penalties against Russia and its leaders, including economic sanctions .

"President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," President Joe Biden said during a White House briefing Wednesday. Biden met with G7 leaders on Thursday to discuss further consequences Russia will face for its attack on Ukraine.

"We agreed to move forward on devastating packages of sanctions and other economic measures to hold Russia to account," the president tweeted. "We stand with the brave people of Ukraine."

Ukraine officials have declared a national state of emergency, and the country's citizens affected by the war will need help. We've gathered a list of organizations offering aid during this crisis. We'll update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Note: We based our list on evaluations done by Charity Navigator, which rates charities based on their financial health, accountability and transparency. Charity Navigator has assigned a "Give With Confidence" designation to the organizations listed below. Before you give, here's how to vet a charity.

GlobalGiving



Global Giving has started a fundraiser to provide clean water, food and shelter to refugees in Ukraine and surrounding regions where Ukrainian refugees have fled.

(Ranked 96.66 on Charity Navigator.)

Hope for Ukraine



Hope for Ukraine is accepting donations to help citizens of Ukraine with basic necessities.

(Ranked 90/100 on Charity Navigator.)

Project Hope



Project Hope is sending medicine, supplies and aid to families in Ukraine. The organization is accepting donations to help deliver those items.

(Ranked 82.09/100 on Charity Navigator.)

Save the Children

The Save the Children organization is delivering essential humanitarian aid across the globe. Donations go toward items like food, blankets and face masks.

(Ranked 91.82/100 on Charity Navigator.)

World Help

World Help is providing food, water and other necessities to families in Ukraine. It's accepting donations and notes that $35 pays for one week of food and water for one refugee.

(Ranked 82.6/100 on Charity Navigator.)