UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane: Start time, how to watch or stream online, full fight card

It's 2022 and the UFC's first PPV card of the year is almost here! UFC 270 is a big one, featuring Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title, an incredible fight that's a real, proper 50/50 pick em. It also plays host to a flyweight title fight in the co-main between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo. This will be the third contest between the two. The previous two were both barn burners, so expect greatness.

Can Ciryl Gane diffuse the juggernaut power of Francis Ngannou with his slick footwork and technical striking, or will Ngannou simply steam roll yet another heavyweight in minutes? It really could go either way.

My personal prediction: I see Gane getting knocked out. In their first fight, Stipe Miocic was able to control and tire Ngannou out by wrestling him. That's not part of Gane's skillset. He essentially has to run the gauntlet and not get hit for two rounds against the most dangerous puncher in UFC history. Considering how great Ngannou's timing has been against technically superior strikers in the past, I expect Gane to get hit hard early. That said, Gane did outclass probably the second biggest puncher in the division in Derrick Lewis.

Either way it's going to be exciting as hell. Here's everything you need to know.

UFC 270 Start time

The UFC 270 main card starts at 10 p.m. EDT (7 p.m. PDT) on Nov. 6. Here are all the details from multiple time zones.

US

The main card starts Jan. 22, 10 p.m. EDT (7 p.m. PDT).

The prelims start Jan. 22, 8 p.m. EDT (5 p.m. PDT).

The early prelims start Jan. 22, 6 p.m. EDT (3 p.m. PDT).

UK

The main card starts Jan. 23, 3 a.m. GMT.

The prelims start Jan, 23, 1 a.m. GMT.

The early prelims start Jan. 22, 11 p.m. GMT

Australia

The main card starts Jan. 23, 2 p.m AEDT.

The prelims start Jan. 23, 12 p.m. AEDT.

The early prelims start Jan. 23, 10 a.m. AEDT

How to watch UFC 270



The UFC now has a partnership with ESPN. That's great news for the UFC and the expansion of the sport of MMA, but bad news for consumer choice. Especially, if you're one of the UFC fans who want to watch UFC in the US.

In the US, if you want to know how to watch UFC 270, you'll only find the fight night on PPV through ESPN Plus. The cost structure is a bit confusing, but here are the options to watch UFC on ESPN, according to ESPN's site:

Existing yearly ESPN Plus subscribers can order the upcoming UFC card for $75

New ESPN Plus subscribers can buy a bundle of one UFC PPV event (streaming in HD) and an ESPN Plus annual recurring subscription for $100. This is a decent deal. The ESPN Plus annual ESPN subscription will auto-renew after one year, at the price of an ESPN Plus annual subscription at the time of auto-renewal.

You can do all of the above at the link below.

MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 270 exclusively through BT Sport. There are more options if you live in Australia. You can watch UFC 270 through Main Event on Foxtel. You can also watch on the UFC website or using its app. You can even order using your PlayStation or using the UFC app on your Xbox.

Need more international viewing options? Try a VPN to change your IP address to access those US, UK or Australian options listed above. See the best VPNs currently recommended by CNET editors.

Full fight card

As always, this card is subject to change. We'll endeavour to keep this as up-to-date as possible.

Main card

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Michel Pereira Lima vs. Andre Fialho

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Prelims

Rodolfo Viera vs. Wellington Turman

Raoni Barcelos vs Victory Henry

Movsar Evloev vs. Ilia Topuria

Warlley Alves vs. Jack Della

Early prelims