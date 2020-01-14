UFC 246: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone -- how to watch online, start time, press conference and full fight card

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Conor McGregor is back. After losing to Khabib Nurmagemedov in October 2018 -- in a rivalry that often went to weird, racially charged areas -- McGregor is returning to the octagon at UFC 246 against perennial fan favourite Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.

For better or worse, there's nothing quite like a Conor McGregor fight. The build-up, the media, the interviews -- McGregor has a way of raising the stakes of every single contest he's involved in to absolute fever pitch.

Love him or hate him, there's nothing quite like a Conor McGregor fight. This time he's testing his unique high-pressure/counter-punching style against Donald Cerrone, a fighter also known for being involved in entertaining fights. The twist? The fight is at welterweight (170 pounds), not at featherweight (145) where McGregor made his reputation, or lightweight (155) where McGregor was also once champion. Welterweight gives Cerrone, who had a very successful run at 170, a distinct size advantage over McGregor.

In short, this isn't a tune-up fight. It's a fascinating match-up that most expect McGregor to win, but this is MMA and anything can happen.

Here are all the details you need to know.

Start time

UFC 246 takes place on Saturday Jan. 18 in the US.

Here are the start times by region.

United States

The Main Card starts at 10 p.m. (ET)

The Prelims start at 8 p.m. (ET)

The Early Prelims start at 6:15 p.m. (ET)

United Kingdom

(Note in the UK UFC 246 runs through into Sunday Jan. 19.)

The Main Card starts at 3 a.m. (GMT)

The Prelims start at 1 a.m. (GMT)

The Early Prelims start at 11:15 p.m. (GMT)

Australia

(Note in Australia UFC 246 starts on Sunday, Jan. 19.)

The Main Card starts at 2 p.m. (AEDT)

The Prelims start at 12 p.m. (AEDT)

The Early Prelims start at 10:15 a.m. (AEDT)

Press conference

Fans of Conor McGregor know that the press conference before the fight is as big an event as the fight itself. Who can forget when he stole Jose Aldo's belt from his table, or when he introduced "red panty night" into the lexicon, or lobbed monster energy cans at Nate Diaz.



Look, there's been some wild and weird moments in almost every single Conor McGregor press conference, so you'd be insane to skip it.

You can watch it below

The press conference starts at 5pm PT on Wednesday Jan. 15. Expect McGregor to be at least 15 minutes late.

How to watch

This year the UFC entered a new partnership with ESPN. That's great news for the UFC and the expansion of the sport of MMA, bad news for consumer choice. If you live in the US especially.

Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy any services linked via our site.

In the US, you can only watch UFC 246 on PPV through ESPN+. If you already have an ESPN+ subscription you can buy the event for $60.

MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 246 exclusively through BT Sport. There are more options if you live in Australia. You can watch UFC 246 through Main Event on Foxtel. You can also watch on the UFC website or using its app. You can even order using your PlayStation 4 or using the UFC app on your Xbox One.

Who's fighting?

Main card

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Maurice Greene vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Diego Ferreira vs. Anthony Pettis

Prelims

Maycee Barber vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Grant Dawson vs. Chas Skelly

Early Prelims

Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet

Askar Askarov vs. Tim Elliott

Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

J.J. Aldrich vs. Sabina Mazo