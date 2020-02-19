Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder II: Start time, how to watch or stream online and full undercard

Kevork Djansezian/Stringer

Considering the drama of their first fight -- the knockdown of Fury, the controversial decision -- the rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder might be the most anticipated heavyweight bout since Lennox Lewis vs. Mike Tyson almost 18 years ago.

Fury and Wilder both brought it in the first fight. Fury dominating most rounds with his slick boxing and defence, Wilder swinging wild and eventually catching Fury with a punch that would probably have killed most mortal men. Fury, however, somehow got to his feet and... won the rest of the round.

It was a fascinating fight, ending in a split decision draw that infuriated most pundits (Fury probably won the fight). But not to worry, we get to do it all over again this weekend!

Start time

This one is complex mainly because, unlike in the UFC, title fights like this rarely have an undercard worth watching. We know when the event itself will start, but it's trickier to know when Fury and Wilder will actually make the walk.

So let's divide this into date, start time and estimated main event time.

United States

The fight takes place Saturday, Feb. 22.

The PPV starts 7 p.m. ET and the main event between Fury and Wilder is expected to take place around 11 p.m. ET.

United Kingdom

PPV coverage of the fight card starts on at midnight on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The main event fight between Fury and Wilder is expected to take place around 5 a.m. GMT on Sunday morning.

Australia

The PPV starts at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23 in Australia.

The main event fight between Fury and Wilder is expected to start at around 4 p.m. AEST.

How to watch



United States

You can head to ESPN+ and buy the PPV here. It'll set you back $80.

United Kingdom

You can order the PPV via BT Sports Box Office for £25.

Australia

You can order the PPV through Main Event for $50.

Full fight card

All up a pretty dull undercard, but that's par for the course with most boxing mega events like this. All eyes are on the main event.