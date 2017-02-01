Your Twitter playbook for Super Bowl 2017

Enlarge Image Jamie Squire/Getty Images

If you're planning to watch the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons face off in the Super Bowl, it's time to make sure your Twitter skills are up to speed.

As the roughly 27 million tweets during last year's Super Bowl make clear, the social network serves as a live feed for insights, memes and smack-talk during the game. You can expect the same flood of tweets Sunday for this year's contest at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Step 1: Don't use Twitter (use TweetDeck)

If you want to sort through the mess, don't use the Twitter app -- use TweetDeck. You can set up columns and filters to find the best #RiseUp memes, commercial reactions and Tom Brady inspirational quotes.

Log in to tweetdeck.twitter.com with your Twitter account and use the search function in the left column to look for #SB51, the official Super Bowl hashtag. There is no Tweetdeck app for mobile devices, so you'll have to pull out a laptop for these searches, but the results are so much better.

The results will pop up and you can click Add Column, creating a feed of tweets on that search. But with the official hashtag likely to get hundreds of tweets a second, you're bound to miss a lot of good tweets. So, click the settings tab on the column's top right and get to filtering...

Find the most-liked tweets

You can filter the results to include only tweets that get a certain amount of likes. Generally 20 is a fair number, but you can set any threshold.

You're also able to filter the results by retweets. The higher the number of retweets, the more viral the tweet already is. If you keep the number low, you might be able to find that diamond in the rough before it gets immensely popular.

Surface the verified accounts

To get an inside look at the Super Bowl, set up a geotag filter in TweetDeck to search for tweets from athletes, celebrities, journalists and other verified users in Houston for the big game.

Again, perform a search and add a new column. I decided to search for "Super Bowl" this time. Click the settings tab and filter by location -- pick Houston, TX, and set the radius to 10 kilometers. Be sure to set it to tweets from verified users only, so it's not pulling in tweets from parody accounts (unless that's your thing).

See only the tweets you care about

You can also get really specific with your searches. If you use quotation marks around search words, Twitter will look for that word only. You can also use OR and AND commands to combine multiple search terms. So, if you want to see tweets supporting either team in one column, you could search for "#Patriots" OR "#RiseUp."