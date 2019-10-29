ESA

There are over 5,000 satellites in orbit over Earth right now, which also means there are thousands of cameras taking images in real time above you. Major advances in satellite photography since the launch of Sputnik in 1957 have some concerned about surveillance from space. If privacy worries you, that might be a disturbing thought. What can satellites actually see and how accurately? Where does that data go?

Satellite photography provides a unique vantage point for taking photos of the planet, which scientists and others rely on for finding patterns or seeing the world from a bird's eye view. But it also raises concerns at a time when personal privacy is under far more scrutiny than ever before.

Privacy has become a flashpoint issue in the digital age, where companies admit to recording and keeping data when they aren't supposed to, and data breaches from major banking institutions have revealed millions of credit card numbers, birth dates and addresses.

I spoke with cybersecurity experts to find out what you need to know about these real-time eyes in the sky -- what you need to worry about, and what you don't. Most agreed that misperceptions about satellites stoke fears of a tech dystopia, but that overall, the benefits of satellite photography outweigh the risks.

Bigelow Aerospace

Not all satellites are the same

Satellites are capable of taking photographs from space, but most of the thousands of eyes in the sky in orbit are unconcerned with your house, experts say. For example, farmers rely on satellite imagery to grow crops and plan their harvests, and it helps city planners more efficiently map highways, according to Charlie Loyd, an imagery specialist at online mapmaker Mapbox.

Satellite data also helps organize travel and airmail, and environmental satellites document rising sea levels, hurricanes and wildfires. Geologists can also map fault lines and predict volcanic eruptions with data from radar satellites.

The United Nations keeps a registry going back to the 1960s, though many aren't in orbit anymore. Here are the main types:

Military satellites are mostly used for reconnaissance, defense and intelligence.

are mostly used for reconnaissance, defense and intelligence. Commercial satellites are used for communication, entertainment purposes, mapping and more.

are used for communication, entertainment purposes, mapping and more. GPS satellites support navigations systems used every day and those used by the US Air Force.

support navigations systems used every day and those used by the US Air Force. Scientific satellites are used for biological research programs, healthcare, climate studies, space research, evaluating agricultural patterns, weather and more.

NASA/Joshua Stevens with Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey

Satellite photos are less accurate than you think

Satellite photos aren't like a spy movie where you can keep zooming in until you see freckles on a person's nose. In fact, photos today aren't terribly accurate at all, not the way your phone's photography is. Each pixel you see, in a satellite image with one-meter resolution, covers one square meter of ground, or about 3 feet.

As a rule of thumb, the lower an image resolution is, the better the image quality. Click on the links below to see simulation satellite images at multiple resolutions the same object:

50 cm resolution: This is the most common resolution used in Google Maps. The image is pixelated.

25 cm resolution: This is the best publically-available resolution for satellites. The image slightly less pixelated, but the details are still indiscernible.

5 cm resolution: This is the resolution known within the limits of spy satellites, according to tech expert Nooria Khan. The image comes into focus. You can make out two men sitting at a bus stop, wet spots from melted snow, a trash can and defined shadows on the sidewalk.

1 cm resolution: Experts believe that this resolution is used by advanced government spy satellites. You can see clothing details, cracks in the sidewalk and small bits of trash on the ground.

While the accuracy of satellite data can vary from satellite to satellite depending on its photographic capability, the vast majority of imagery isn't typically good enough to jeopardize the average person's privacy.

"I suspect that most people think of accuracy and satellites based on what they see in action-adventure and spy movies," said John Gomez, CEO at cybersecurity company Sensato.

Satellites come with rules

Satellites are governed by a set of rules and regulations. A business that wants to launch a satellite must get a Federal Communications Commission license and an International Telecommunications Union approval first, and that takes time.

Add on more time for surveillance satellites, which also has to meet strict National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) regulations, according to Ben Lamm, CEO of Hypergiant Industries, an AI products and services company.

"If the satellite can see less than 0.3 meters, the satellite will be deemed illegal or only usable by the defense industry. At this range, the satellite is able to identify maybe cars, definitely homes, but not individual people," Lamm said.

Cambell pointed out that the NOAA regulations' cap on image clarity is only for US satellites. Canada's satellites, for example, are governed by the Remote Sensing Space Systems Act. In addition, Europe's General Data Protection Regulation regulation may apply to any imaging system that could personally identify EU citizens.

Lamm says that the regulations and licensing requirements in place are strict enough to ensure that the public's privacy is protected. In addition, any deployed imaging satellites are vetted and tested to ensure privacy as well, he says.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Drones may be far more likely to surveil you

While satellites take photos, experts say that drones and helicopters can as well -- much more cheaply, easily and accurately. Drones that can track and identify faces are available on Amazon and at Best Buy, Gomez, the cybersecurity CEO said.

"Even if the person runs or hides behind an object or wall or car, the drone will wait them out. That is a $1,500 drone," said Gomez. "Think about what you could do with a professional drone."

Drones are also easier to deploy for more nefarious purposes, according to Gomez.

"They can stay on target for very long periods of time and you can arm them if you wanted to take someone out," he said.

For example, the ISS orbits the Earth a few times per day and captures stunning photos from space. It's classified as an artificial satellite, but you wouldn't expect it to be able to photograph your license plate number. Last month (and much closer to the ground), an off-duty Louisville Metro Police officer in Kentucky flying an "LMPD drone" outside the 800 Tower City Club Apartments downtown. The drone reportedly flew multiple floors of the apartment's 29 stories and remained 5 to 10 feet from the apartment's balconies.

Justin Sherman, a Cybersecurity Policy Fellow at Think Tank New America, said the mass amounts of commercial satellites allow for new levels of open-source intelligence collection, known as OSINT. OSINT is data collected from publicly available sources to be used in an intelligence context.

While satellites are taking photos, said Loyd, an imagery specialist, pictures are just pixels. Potential privacy problems surrounding satellites depend on which satellite you want to talk about, your expectations and the abuse of other data streams.

Gomez said that instead of hacking a satellite to reveal your location patterns, for example, it would be easier to hack your phone, your phone provider or your vehicle's GPS system to find out where you are and where you've been.

Khan said that government surveillance has come under increasing public scrutiny. There's a thin line between acceptable and intrusive monitoring from above, she said. Jamie Cambell, the founder of GoBestVPN.com, said that like most tech-related things, satellites are advancing too fast for the government to keep regulating.

Experts agree that knowing what satellites can and can't do is the key to stopping misinformation, but it's impossible to know everything. But experts and watchdogs are readily monitoring tech advancing at a lightning pace.