Stream Beyoncé's Black Is King on Disney Plus July 31. Here's how to watch

If you enjoyed listening to Beyoncé's album, (see all options below), you'll be excited to know that the star's new movie, Black Is King, is coming to Disney Plus July 31. The film -- which is being called a visual album -- picks up where The Gift left off and will celebrate Black culture. Beyoncé wrote, directed and served as executive producer on Black Is King.

Black Is King follows the voyages of Black families throughout time and tells "a tale about a young king's transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity," Disney said in a press release. The young king's loved ones help guide him to reclaim his home and throne.

Black Is King has sparked controversy among members of the African community because of its stereotypical portrayal of African cultures. In the trailer below, the characters are seen wearing animal skins with paint on their faces.

"With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy," Beyoncé wrote in an Instagram post.

Here's how you can watch Black Is King on Disney Plus July 31. And while you're waiting for the movie to arrive, you can see the trailer here.

Can I watch Black Is King on Disney Plus for free?

To watch Black Is King, you'll need to have one of the Disney Plus subscriptions below. Note that you can cancel anytime.

There are three ways to subscribe:

: If you want to prepay for a year of Disney Plus, this option gets your monthly fee down to $5.83.

: Normally, it costs about $18 to get this triple-shot of Disney-owned online services. But ordering them as a bundle saves you $5 a month.

If you don't see Black Is King highlighted at the top of Disney Plus, you can search by selecting the magnifying glass icon and typing the movie's name.

Can I download Black Is King to watch offline?

Disney Plus lets you download all its shows and movies to watch offline.

Where can I listen to Beyoncé's album The Lion King: The Gift?

Before you watch the movie, you may be interested in listening to The Lion King: The Gift album. Vanity Fair reports Black Is King will pick up where The Gift left off, so listening to the album could help make the transition to the movie easier. Here's where you can listen.

