Spotify's Black Keys, Bleachers virtual concerts: Time, price and how to buy tickets

Getty Images

If you're not comfortable heading back into the crowd at a concert just yet, Spotify on Wednesday announced a new virtual concert series featuring artists like The Black Keys and Leon Bridges.

"These shows will allow fans to experience and support their favorite artists while immersing themselves in a performance-style experience they crave," Spotify said in a blog post.

Tickets to the concerts -- prerecorded livestreams in the 40- to 75-minute range -- will cost $15 and be available at spotify.live. The series will run from May to June.

Here's the schedule:

Spotify virtual concert tickets and start time

Spotify said that if you don't have a Spotify account, you can still buy a ticket and sign up for a free account.

Head to spotify.live to get tickets for the concerts you want to watch. They're available across multiple times zones, but you can watch only during the time you buy a ticket for -- so choose wisely.

In the US, concerts will start at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. PT/ 11 p.m. ET, and fans will be able to join the livestream about an hour before the show starts.

You can purchase only one ticket per Spotify account, and you can't share or trade tickets, or give someone else your login to watch as well. Spotify also noted in its FAQ that tickets are nonrefundable.