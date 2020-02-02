Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The excitement for Super Bowl LIV goes way beyond the big game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. A lot of people tune in to watch the big game for its halftime entertainment and buzz-worthy commercials. Sunday at Super Bowl 2020, music superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira wowed the crowds during the game's halftime performance, earnings praise from the likes of Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian.

. @JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women 💕💋 #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 3, 2020

They really shut it down!!!! Congrats on that amazing SuperBowl Halftime Show @shakira @JLo 🔥🔥🔥 🏈 🏈🏈 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

Don't worry if you missed the halftime show. The NFL has posted the entire 14-plus-minute spectacle on YouTube.

"Shakira just rocked the stage!" the league said in a tweet.

Well before the show aired, the singers were psyched up. "It doesn't get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that SuperBowlLIV PepsiHalftime stage!" Shakira wrote in a tweet back in September, when the duo's gig was first announced.

Lopez also showed off her glittery new drinking cup emblazoned with the Super Bowl's date.

The two singers performed some of their top hits, including Hips Don't Lie, She Wolf, Waka Waka, Jenny From the Block, On The Floor and Let's Get Loud.

Here's what you need to know to watch Super Bowl LIV if you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription.

Where and when is Super Bowl 2020?

What: Super Bowl LIV

When: Sunday, Feb. 2, beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. CT, 3:30 p.m. PT)

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

Channel: Fox

Who's calling the game?

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are in the broadcast booth, with Erin Andrews and Chris Myers reporting from the sidelines.

Demi Lovato performed the national anthem.

How can I watch the game online?

You can livestream the game on FoxSports.com as well as the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps for free without authentication. That means you won't have to sign in at all, just start streaming.

Cord cutters can also watch the Super Bowl on Fox with a live TV streaming service, but not every service carries every local network. Check each one using the links below to make sure it includes Fox in your area.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes Fox. Enter your ZIP code to see what local networks it offers in your area. Read our review of YouTube TV.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes Fox. Enter your ZIP code to see what local networks it offers in your area. Read our review of Hulu with Live TV.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes Fox. Click here to see what local networks it offers in your area.

AT&T TV Now costs $65 per month and includes Fox. Enter your ZIP code to see what local networks it offers in your area. Read our review of AT&T TV Now.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue package includes Fox but only in 17 markets.

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer such as a Roku, Fire TV Apple TV Chromecast

You can also watch on iPhones phones, tablets and computer browsers.

phones, tablets and computer browsers. You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

Stream the Super Bowl for free on your phone with the Yahoo or NFL app

If you're looking to watch for free, and don't mind watching on your phone, Yahoo will also be streaming the Super Bowl on its Yahoo and Yahoo Sports apps. You can also watch a livestream of the game on the NFL app. Neither option, however, allows you cast the livestream from your phone to your TV or another display.

Can I go the OTA antenna route?

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Originally published Jan. 30.

Update, Feb. 2, 6:30 p.m. PT: Adds information on how to see the halftime show now that's over.