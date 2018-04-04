CNET también está disponible en español.

PSA: You can once again browse your iPhone music library from Apple Watch

The latest Apple Watch update brings back a feature that many users argued should have never left.

The ability to browse and play music stored on your iPhone from an Apple Watch was removed with the release of WatchOS 4 last September. This, as Apple soon found out, wasn't a welcome decision.

With the release of WatchOS 4.3 last week, the ability to browse your iPhone's music library from your wrist has been restored.

Before you can begin using the (sort of) new feature, you'll need to update your Apple Watch to WatchOS 4.3. To do that, connect your watch to its charger, and open the Watch app on your iPhone. Go to General > Software Update then follow the prompts.

Once the update is installed, open the Music app and scroll to the top, going past all of the album art. Eventually, you'll find a button titled iPhone. Tap on iPhone to view your music library and begin playing music through your iPhone.

