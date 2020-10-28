Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

Ring Video Doorbell Pro Section 230 hearing livestream Cyberpunk 2077 delayed Section 230 Senate hearing Halloween blue moon Starlink satellite broadband service 2021 Ford Bronco

Over 75 million people have voted early. Here's how you can track your ballot online

Your state may use BallotTrax or another designated service to let you track your ballot.

Listen
- 02:10
Election voter information guide

You can keep track of your mail-in ballot online.

 James Martin/CNET
This story is part of Elections 2020, CNET's coverage of the run-up to voting in November.

Early voting is one out of several options this year ahead of the 2020 elections, with more than 75 million votes already in. Over 49.4 million of those are mail-in votes. If you've decided to vote by mail this election like millions of other Americans, you may be surprised to know you can track your ballot online after you vote. Most states offer a way to let you see where your ballot is online, so you know when it's received.

Tracking your ballot can give you peace of mind, letting you know if it arrived before your state's deadline. If you're concerned about voting by mail, know there's been no evidence of coordinated vote-by-mail fraud, with fewer than 150 criminal convictions for the crime over the last 20 years. Here are some ways to make sure your vote will count

Be aware that different states have different deadlines for mail-in ballots. Some deadlines to mail in your vote have already passed, while others will allow you to vote by mail through the evening of Nov. 3.

The way your ballot is tracked may differ state by state, or even county by county. For example, BallotTrax is one service your state might use, but others have their own service or rely on the US Postal Service to monitor a ballot's whereabouts. The Associated Press is also counting and verifying election returns throughout the US.

Depending on where you live, you may be required to enter information like your first and last name, date of birth and sometimes your Social Security number. It's always a good idea -- and, in the case of USPS, it's necessary -- to save the tracking number on your ballot to help locate its whereabouts. States like Wyoming and Mississippi require you to call your county clerk's office for tracking information.

After you vote, here's how to track your ballot online in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Read more: California expects 'big, big turnout' for November election

Now playing: Watch this: CISA director: Paper record key to keeping 2020 election...
5:22