No Spotify Wrapped? How to get your listening recap for Apple Music, Tidal and YouTube Music

As the year comes to a close, you'll find screenshots plastered all over Twitter, Instagram and elsewhere with people proudly displaying what they've listened to on Spotify the last 12 months. This is thanks to Spotify Wrapped, a feature introduced in 2016 that takes a deep dive into a listener's music history for the past year. It spits out a fun, colorful wrap up perfect for sharing online.

It's an entertaining feature to explore, but what if you don't have Spotify?

If you're subscribed to Apple Music, YouTube Music or Tidal don't fret. You can still join in on the fun and share your most-played music on social media -- just like everyone else. Here's how to find your year-end streaming data from other top music streaming services.

And if you do have Spotify, here's how to discover your Spotify Wrapped for 2021.

How to get your Apple Music 2021 Replay

Similar to Spotify Wrapped, Apple Music has a feature called 2021 Replay that lets you see your most-played songs, artists and albums, and get a playlist of your top songs of the year. Technically, you can access your Replay at any point during the year, not just in December. Here's how to find it:

Go to , and sign in with the same Apple ID you use with your Apple Music subscription.

Click Get Your Replay Mix.

Alternatively, you can open your Apple Music app and scroll to the bottom of the Listen Now page. You'll find your 2021 Replay along with one for every other year you've used the service.

It should be noted that if you open the Replay link on your iPhone, you'll be redirected to your 2021 Replay playlist in the Music app, which features your 100 most-streamed songs. If you want to view more information, like how long you listened to music for the entire year, you'll have to visit the 2021 Replay website on your desktop.

How to get your YouTube Music Year in Review

YouTube Music's version of Spotify Wrapped is called Music Year in Review and gives you a playlist of your most-streamed songs. The playlist should appear on the homepage of your app, with the title My 2021 Year in Review, which you can then add to your collection or download.

My 2021 Year in Review began rolling out to users in November, and, like Apple Music Replay, appears to update continuously over time.

How to get your Tidal 2021 Rewind

Tidal's version of Spotify Wrapped is called My 2021 Rewind, which highlights your most listened-to songs and artists of the year and of each month through a playlist and shareable graphic for social media. Last year the 2020 Rewind feature appeared on Dec. 1, so you should expect to see 2021 Rewind very soon. Once it does arrive, open the Tidal app or go to the homepage on desktop and you should see My 2021 Rewind.

