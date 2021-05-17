New party for anti-Trump Republicans? Here's what we know so far

James Martin/CNET

A group of Republican leaders frustrated by the direction its party has taken since Donald Trump was nominated for the presidency is pushing to "rededicate" the GOP to its founding ideals. The group, spearheaded by Republican and independent leaders, made its intention known in a public declaration titled A Call for American Renewal. More than 150 leaders have joined.

"We will not wait forever for the GOP to clean up its act," Miles Taylor, a founder of the movement, tweeted after releasing the five-page document outlining the group's concerns and goals. "If we cannot save the Republican Party from itself, we will help save America from extremist elements in the Republican Party."

Here's what the group hopes to accomplish and who is in it.

Why would Republicans want to form a new movement or a new party?

The movement describes itself as consisting of local, state and national leaders. The members seek to form a "common-sense coalition" that will work to overcome the "division and political extremism" of the current political system.

"There is a cohort of people who want a 'I'm not crazy' coalition that they can join," according to Taylor, who is also the author of a New York Times op-ed that criticized the Trump administration during the middle of the 45th president's term. The piece was attributed to "Anonymous," who was described at the time as a senior administration official.

Concern among some Republicans about their party's direction isn't new. Trump's 2016 candidacy prompted a small, loosely knit group of Never Trumpers that spanned party leaders to newspaper columnists, who fought to keep the property magnate and reality television star from being nominated.

Who supports the new political movement?

The Republican and independent political leaders who signed the declaration include former members of Congress (such as Virginia Rep. Barbara Comstock), former governors (New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, for example), members of the Trump administration (Trump White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci, among others) and political commentators (including Bill O'Reilly).

Can the new anti-Trump group successfully create a movement or even a new party?

Dissatisfaction within a political party is nothing new. The Tea Party movement that started around 2009, for example, called for the Republican party to embrace more fiscally conservative policies. On the left, supporters of the Green New Deal since 2019 have pushed Democrats to focus on climate change.

At the national level, creating a new third party would face an uphill battle to become viable. The grip the Democratic and Republican parties have on the national political structure -- and the winner-take-all nature of the Electoral College -- works to keep a third party from gaining a foothold.

