National Margarita Day: Freebies and Deals You Can Get Today

Chowhound

If tacos are your favorite food, then you're bound to enjoy margaritas, too. If that's the case, we've got great news for you. Today, Feb. 22, is National Margarita Day, Taco Tuesday and a twos-day (2/22/22). That means you can get deals on margaritas, discounted tacos and other freebies at several restaurants.

While free margaritas are on this list, they only apply to some people (see below). But don't worry, there are other freebies you can look forward to. Here's where to get the best deals for National Margarita Day.

Chili's

Today only, Chili's has house margaritas for as low as $3 each. The Tex-Mex chain also has its $5 Marg of the Month special: For February, it's the Grand Romance 'Rita, made with Grand Marnier, Lunazul Blanco tequila, Monin pomegranate syrup and fresh sour mix. You can also enjoy $6 Presidente margaritas and $7 Premium margaritas.

Chuy's

If you make any regular Chuy's House Rocks or Frozen 'Rita a grande ($2 extra) today, you can keep the commemorative cup for free. Plus, get an extra pour of tequila added to your marg for $1.

Chuy's

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Celebrate National Margarita Day at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. by shaking up your own premium margarita and getting a free exclusive Star Shaker.

Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze has dropped the price of its classic margarita from $8 to $5 all day long.

Lime Fresh Mexican Grill

Lime Fresh Mexican Grill is giving free margaritas out today to anyone whose name is Margarita or Rita. (Be right back after I change my name.) If your name is anything else, you can still get a $5 margarita today.

O'Charley's

O'Charley's offers $4 margaritas on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, giving you the perfect excuse to celebrate today's holiday at the Tennessee-based chain.

Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant

Drink for a good cause: Abuelo's will donate $2 from every premium margarita to No Kid Hungry. Plus, the restaurant is offering $2 off its El Jefe margarita, made with Maestro Dobel Diamante tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice and a grilled orange.

Chevys Fresh Mex

Starting at 3 p.m., you can get a house margarita and three tacos at Chevys for just $12 (or $6 each).

Miller's Ale House

Miller's Ale House is offering 50% off its house, watermelon and strawberry margaritas to celebrate National Margarita Day.

We'll update this story as more deals become available.