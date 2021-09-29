National Coffee Day is almost over. Where to grab a free cup of Joe while you still can

Getty Images

Good news, coffee lovers. It's National Coffee Day. A few shops are offering a free cup of java or other treats, though some require being part of a loyalty program. Starbucks, Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and other big names are joining in on the celebration.

And if you love coffee just as much as I do, look out for more offers on Friday, because Oct. 1 is International Coffee Day.

Here's a list of places to check in your area for a free cup of coffee and other promotions.

Starbucks

Starbucks is celebrating National Coffee Day, as well as being in business for 50 years, with a free cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee when you bring a reusable cup to participating US and Canada stores. The offer isn't available for drive-thru or online ordering.

Dunkin' Donuts

DD Perks members can get a free medium-size hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Wawa

If you're near a Wawa, you can get a free cup of coffee, any size, today.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Reward Members can get a free coffee (hot or iced) and a free doughnut of any choice from participating US stores. The offer is available for online ordering, drive-through and in Krispy Kreme shops.

Panera Bread

Panera is having fun with the adrenaline rush of coffee on its Twitter account. And parents and caregivers can get free coffee today, too.

"Whether you are toddler parents, tween parents, teenage parents, older parents, foster parents, tired parents, stressed parents or happy parents, you've had the realization that it's going to take more than one cup of coffee to get you through certain days," Eduardo Luz, Panera's chief brand & concept officer, said in a press release.

You can also visit Jump Start Jug to enter for a chance to win one of 450 gallon-size Jump Start Jugs to fill with... what? Coffee.

Panera also has a coffee subscription service, so you can get unlimited hot or iced coffee year-round with MyPanera + Coffee for $9/mo. The first three months are free through Sept. 30.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Today, you can get a free hot or iced coffee. But even better is that you can get the same deal every day if you order ahead using the Einstein Bros. app.

Caribou Coffee

Caribou Coffee Perks members can check in today for a chance to win free coffee for one year, 25% off K-cup pods, $1 off the next purchase and more. Just give the Caribou barista your Perks number or check in using the app for a chance to win.

Circle K

Circle K is offering free coffee. Just text FREE to 31310.

Au Bon Pain

To celebrate National Coffee Day, you can get any size of coffee, hot or iced, for $1 (plus tax) at participating Au Bon Pain bakeries.