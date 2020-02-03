Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The excitement for Super Bowl LIV went way beyond the big game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. Lots of people tuned in to watch the buzz-worthy commercials, movie trailers and glitzy halftime entertainment. Music superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira wowed the crowds during the dance-heavy halftime show, earnings praise from the likes of Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian.

. @JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women 💕💋 #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 3, 2020

They really shut it down!!!! Congrats on that amazing SuperBowl Halftime Show @shakira @JLo 🔥🔥🔥 🏈 🏈🏈 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

Don't worry if you missed the halftime show. The NFL has posted the entire 14-plus-minute spectacle on YouTube.

Well before the show aired, the singers were psyched. "It doesn't get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that SuperBowlLIV PepsiHalftime stage!" Shakira wrote in a tweet back in September, when the duo's gig was first announced.

Lopez also showed off her glittery new drinking cup emblazoned with the Super Bowl's date.

The two singers performed some of their top hits, including Hips Don't Lie, She Wolf, Waka Waka, Jenny From the Block, On The Floor and Let's Get Loud.

Originally published Jan. 30.