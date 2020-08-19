Elections 2020

The third session of the Democratic National Convention is starting now and will include performances from Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson and Prince Royce. On Monday, the Democratic Party nominated former Vice President Joe Biden as their presidential candidate. The DNC, originally planned for Milwaukee, is noticeably different this year with most events taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday night, we'll hear from speakers including vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. See the full speaker schedule below.

Biden, who served eight years as Obama's vice president, is running against President Donald Trump. More Americans than usual are expected to use mail-in and absentee voting during the election season because of the pandemic. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Delayed by about a month, the DNC began Monday, Aug. 17, and runs through Aug. 20. Speeches will be streamed from 9 to 11 p.m. ET (6 to 8 p.m. PT) each night. Here's how you can watch, including free online options.

Wednesday's speaker schedule for the DNC

The event's themes this year are "We the People," "Leadership Matters," "A More Perfect Union" and "America's Promise." The primary theme is "Uniting America." Here's who will be speaking.

Former President Barack Obama

Sen. Kamala Harris

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords

Thursday's speaker schedule

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Cory Booker

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Mayor of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms

Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Sen. Tammy Duckworth

Sen. Chris Coons

Pete Buttigieg

Andrew Yang

The Biden family

Angela Lang/CNET

DNC performers



If you missed performances by Maggie Rogers, Leon Bridges, Billy Porter and Stephen Stills Monday night, and John Legend Tuesday night, you can still tune in this week to see more performers. Here's who's on the list.

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson and Prince Royce.

Thursday, Aug. 20: John Legend again, this time with Common, and The Chicks.

How to watch the DNC from a phone or desktop

The DNC livestream will be available to watch on YouTube for those who are viewing from their phones or desktops, both from CBS News, embedded at the top of this story, and the Democratic National Convention channel. (Editors' note: CBS News, CBSN and CNET are divisions of ViacomCBS.) You can also tune in to the livestream on the Democratic National Convention website. The convention is using the hashtag #DemConvention on all social media platforms.

How to watch on your TV without cable

There are multiple ways to watch the DNC without cable. In addition to watching the YouTube channels linked above, an app is available to download on your smart TV, Roku, Fire TV or Apple TV. Just search "2020 DNC" in the apps section and download the app.

You can also search for DNC on Amazon Prime Video if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber.

How to watch on your TV if you have cable

Here's a list of channels that will be covering the convention:

ABC News

CBS News

CNN

Fox News

MSNBC

NBC News

PBS News

Who already spoke this week



Monday, Aug. 17: Former first lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Jim Clyburn, Convention Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, Rep. Gwen Moore, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, Sen. Doug Jones and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Former Acting US Attorney General Sally Yates, former President Jimmy Carter, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, former President Bill Clinton, former second lady Dr. Jill Biden.