McDonald's pies: Everything you need to know about the tasty pastries

Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

McDonald's is renowned for its baked apple pie, but the fast-food giant routinely launches new flavors -- like its Pumpkin and Creme Pie, which resurfaced for Thanksgiving, and the vanilla-custard Holiday Pie, which hits the menu around Christmastime.

In January, McDonald's brought back a dessert that's been off the menu in the US since 2017: the Blueberry and Crème Pie.

Available at select locations for a limited time, the dessert features the familiar baked pie crust, wrapped around a blueberry filling and a stripe of vanilla-flavored creme.

How many different pies does McDonald's make?

McDonald's has sold more than 40 different pie flavors globally, Mashed reports.



In addition to the ubiquitous apple pie it has introduced other flavors like cherry, lemon and chocolate -- as well as more exotic varieties, including s'mores, sweet potato (available in Hong Kong), mango-passionfruit and a savory bacon-potato pie (launched in Japan).

In Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama, you can order a cheese pie -- flaky pastry filled with pay de queso, a sweet creamy cheese similar to a cheesecake filling.

Mickey D's even introduced a fried taro pie in Asian markets in 2012 after a trial run in Hawaii. The purple tuber looks a bit like a potato but is much sweeter.

McDonald's

When did McDonald's introduce its apple pie?

Mickey D's put apple pie on the menu in 1968, the first dessert item the fast-food chain ever offered.



Since then, it's made quite a few changes to the popular treat: As of 1992, the pie is now baked, not deep-fried, and the filling is made with six different kinds of apples -- Gala, Ida Red, Golden Delicious, Jonagold, Fuji and Rome.



In 2018, it tweaked the recipe again, offering a lattice crust, sliced apples (rather than diced) and a touch of cinnamon "to give each one that homemade taste our customers love."

Where are McDonald's pies made?

For more than 50 years, all the pies sold in US McDonald's have been made exclusively at Bama Companies in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Bama also makes biscuits and hotcakes for the fast-food chain.)

With more than 800 employees at three facilities working 24 hours a day, Bama cranks out more than 2 million pies for McDonald's every day.

Bama Companies/Facebook

While they're prepared in Tulsa, the pies are baked on-site at McDonald's restaurants nationwide.

In 2018, Bama tweaked McDonald's apple-pie recipe, removing artificial colors and preservatives and high fructose corn syrup, and swapping in a lattice top for the whole top with slits, Bama CEO Paula Marshall told Tulsa World. It also started using bigger chunks of apple and less juice.

In Bama's home state of Oklahoma, customers can try out McDonald's new Strawberry and Crème Pie.

Where can I find the new Blueberry and Crème Pie?

Each region gets to decide which pies it carries, but about 6,800 of McDonald's 14,000 US locations are carrying the blueberry pie. Prices range from 99 cents to about $2.30, depending on where you live.

On social media, McDonald's fans in Southern California, West Virginia, Illinois, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New York have all reported seeing the desserts.

If you use DoorDash or UberEats, the item should appear on the apps' McDelivery menu if it's available in your area.

McDonald's

How does the Blueberry and Crème Pie taste?



The 290-calorie pie is made with a classic McDonald's sugar-coated flaky pastry crust, filled with blueberry filling, side-by-side with a vanilla-flavored crème.



Ian K. of Peep This Out! Reviews called the Blueberry and Crème Pie "a lovely situation," packed with blueberry filling without being cloyingly sweet.

"It actually feels like there are pieces of blueberry in there, not just a purée," said Ian, who gave the dessert an 8 out of 10 rating. The baked outer coating "feels fried, but it's not," he added. "It's not too greasy in my hands."

How long will it be available?

McDonald's doesn't usually make formal announcements about departing menu items, in part to tempt customers through its doors to see if they're still available.

The company has only said the blueberry pies, first teased in mid-January, will be around "for a limited time."

