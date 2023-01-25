How Many McDonald's Pie Flavors Have There Been?

McDonald's introduced its signature apple pie back in 1968, the same year the Big Mac debuted. Since then, there have been dozens of other flavors, from versions available year-round to seasonal specialties and one-offs that never returned.

In January, McDonald's brought back its Blueberry & Crème Pie -- a crispy sugar-coated turnover filled with a layer of blueberry and a vanilla-flavored cream -- to select McCafé bakeries nationwide.

The Blueberry & Crème Pie last appeared in January 2022 but only stuck around for a limited time. The 260-calorie treats won't be on the menu forever this time, either. So get them while they're hot.

Where can I get McDonald's Blueberry & Créme Pie?

Each region chooses its own pies but blueberry pies have been spotted at McDonald's in California, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Oklahoma and West Virginia. Last year, the pies were ultimately available in about 6,800 of McDonald's 14,000 US locations.



If you use DoorDash or UberEats, the item should appear on the apps' McDelivery menu if it's available in your area.



Pricing varies, but it typically costs between 99 cents and $2.50, depending on where you live.

What does McDonald's Blueberry & Créme Pie taste like?

A 2017 review from Brand Eating described the pie as tangy, with a crust that's "slightly flaky with a nice, crispy surface."

"There was a good amount of filling inside and a well-balanced filling-to-crust ratio," it continued. "The blueberry flavor comes across rather nicely and works well with the créme."

Here's another review from the Peep This Out! YouTube channel:

How many different pies has McDonald's sold?

A McDonald's in Knoxville, Tennessee, introduced the apple pie in 1960 and the dessert went nationwide eight years later.



Since then, McDonald's has sold more than 40 different flavors globally, according to Mashed. There are well-known varieties like cherry, lemon and chocolate -- as well as more exotic options, including chocolate-banana, sweet potato (available in Hong Kong), mango-passionfruit and a savory bacon-potato pie launched in Japan.

In Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama, you can order a cheese pie -- flaky pastry filled with pay de queso, a sweet creamy cheese similar to a cheesecake filling.

Mickey D's even introduced a fried taro pie in Asian markets in 2012, after a trial run in Hawaii. The purple tuber looks a bit like a potato but is much sweeter.

Are McDonald's apple pies different now?

McDonald's

McDonald's has made quite a few changes to its classic apple pie over the decades: In 1992, it started baking the pies instead of deep-frying them. (As of 2020, you could still get the deep-fried version at McDonald's in Hawaii.)



In 2018, it tweaked the recipe again, offering a lattice crust, sliced apples (rather than diced) and a touch of cinnamon.



The filling is now made with six different kinds of apples: Gala, Ida Red, Golden Delicious, Jonagold, Fuji and Rome. And McDonald's has removed artificial colors and preservatives and high fructose corn syrup.



Where are McDonald's pies made?



Bama Companies/Facebook

For more than 50 years, all the pies sold in US McDonald's have been made exclusively at Bama Companies in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Bama also makes biscuits and hotcakes for the fast-food chain.)

With more than 800 employees at three facilities working 24 hours a day, Bama cranks out more than 2 million pies for McDonald's every day.

While they're prepared in Tulsa, the pies finish baking on-site at McDonald's restaurants nationwide.