Marvel movies on Disney Plus: Where to stream all the MCU titles, including Endgame

Where you can stream, buy or rent the MCU films: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and more. Don't worry; we got you, fam.

Assemble on Disney Plus

 Marvel Studios

Prepare yourself Marvel fans, Disney Plus will only have a handful of MCU films available to stream at launch: Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man, Iron Man 3, Captain Marvel, Thor: The Dark World, Guardians of the GalaxyAnt-Man. But it's pushed up the home release of Avengers: Endgame so you can stream the biggest movie of all time beginning Nov. 12.

Here's a helpful guide on how to watch all of the MCU in order, and the following list is based on that epic timeline; we just cut out the TV shows since you *really* don't have time for those. (If you have one day, one weekend or one week, here's a short list of what to watch to catch up on the entire MCU quickly.)

Most Marvel films rent for $2.99 (SD) or $3.99 (HD), and a digital purchase usually ranges from $9.99 to $19.99. Note that all of the movies below support Movies Anywhere, so if you buy them on one service, you can cross-link to others. In other words, you can buy Ant-Man on Amazon and it can automatically be ported to iTunes and Vudu, or vice versa, at no additional charge.

As far as "free with subscription" options, the list is dwindling outside of Disney Plus, so here's how to sign up for that streaming service.

Sign up for Disney Plus

Disney Plus launch titles

Still available on Netflix

Available on Amazon Prime and Hulu: Iron Man 2

For more info on where to just stream all of these titles, check out TV Guide.

Captain America: The First Avenger

Subscription streaming options: Nope. 

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunesVuduYouTube

Iron Man

Subscription streaming options: Disney Plus

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunes; VuduYouTube

The Incredible Hulk (but still skippable*)

Subscription streaming options: Nope. 

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunes; VuduYouTube

Iron Man 2

Subscription streaming options: Amazon Prime, Hulu

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunes; VuduYouTube

Thor

Subscription streaming options: Nope. 

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunes; VuduYouTube

The Avengers

Subscription streaming options: Nope. 

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunes; VuduYouTube

Iron Man 3

Subscription streaming options: Disney Plus

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunes; VuduYouTube

Thor: The Dark World

Subscription streaming options: Disney Plus

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunes; VuduYouTube

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Subscription streaming options: Nope. 

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunes; VuduYouTube

Guardians of the Galaxy

Subscription streaming options: Disney Plus

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunes; VuduYouTube

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Subscription streaming options: Nope

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunes; VuduYouTube

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Subscription streaming options: Disney Plus

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunes; VuduYouTube

Ant-Man

Subscription streaming options: Disney Plus

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunes; VuduYouTube

"Captain America: Civil War" no longer streams on Netflix in the US.

 Marvel Studios

Captain America: Civil War

Subscription streaming options: Nope. 

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunes; VuduYouTube

Doctor Strange

Subscription streaming options: Nope.

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunes; VuduYouTube

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Subscription streaming options: Nope

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunes; VuduYouTube

Thor: Ragnarok

Subscription streaming options: Netflix

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunes; VuduYouTube

Black Panther

Subscription streaming options: Netflix

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Avengers: Infinity War

Subscription streaming options: Netflix

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Ant-Man and The Wasp

Subscription streaming options: Netflix

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Captain Marvel

Subscription streaming options: Disney Plus when it launches on Nov. 12

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunesVuduYouTube

Avengers: Endgame

Subscription streaming options: Beginning Nov. 12, Endgame will be on Disney Plus.

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Subscription streaming options: Nope

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunesVudu; YouTube

You can watch them all, it just takes some...days.

This article was originally published March 10, 2018, and is updated as needed to reflect streaming changes and purchase promotions.