Marvel movies on Disney Plus: Where to stream all the MCU titles, including Endgame

Prepare yourself Marvel fans, Disney Plus will only have a handful of MCU films available to stream at launch: Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man, Iron Man 3, Captain Marvel, Thor: The Dark World, Guardians of the Galaxy, Ant-Man. But it's pushed up the home release of Avengers: Endgame so you can stream the biggest movie of all time beginning Nov. 12.
Here's a helpful guide on how to watch all of the MCU in order, and the following list is based on that epic timeline; we just cut out the TV shows since you *really* don't have time for those. (If you have one day, one weekend or one week, here's a short list of what to watch to catch up on the entire MCU quickly.)
Most Marvel films rent for $2.99 (SD) or $3.99 (HD), and a digital purchase usually ranges from $9.99 to $19.99. Note that all of the movies below support Movies Anywhere, so if you buy them on one service, you can cross-link to others. In other words, you can buy Ant-Man on Amazon and it can automatically be ported to iTunes and Vudu, or vice versa, at no additional charge.
As far as "free with subscription" options, the list is dwindling outside of Disney Plus, so here's how to sign up for that streaming service.
Disney Plus launch titles
- Iron Man
- Iron Man 3
- Thor: The Dark World
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ant-Man
- Captain Marvel
- Avengers: Endgame
Still available on Netflix
Available on Amazon Prime and Hulu: Iron Man 2
For more info on where to just stream all of these titles, check out TV Guide.
Captain America: The First Avenger
Subscription streaming options: Nope.
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
Iron Man
Subscription streaming options: Disney Plus
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
The Incredible Hulk (but still skippable*)
Subscription streaming options: Nope.
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
Iron Man 2
Subscription streaming options: Amazon Prime, Hulu
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
Thor
Subscription streaming options: Nope.
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
The Avengers
Subscription streaming options: Nope.
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
Iron Man 3
Subscription streaming options: Disney Plus
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
Thor: The Dark World
Subscription streaming options: Disney Plus
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Subscription streaming options: Nope.
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
Guardians of the Galaxy
Subscription streaming options: Disney Plus
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Subscription streaming options: Nope
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
Avengers: Age of Ultron
Subscription streaming options: Disney Plus
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
Ant-Man
Subscription streaming options: Disney Plus
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
Captain America: Civil War
Subscription streaming options: Nope.
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
Doctor Strange
Subscription streaming options: Nope.
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Subscription streaming options: Nope
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
Thor: Ragnarok
Subscription streaming options: Netflix
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
Black Panther
Subscription streaming options: Netflix
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
Avengers: Infinity War
Subscription streaming options: Netflix
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
Ant-Man and The Wasp
Subscription streaming options: Netflix
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
Captain Marvel
Subscription streaming options: Disney Plus when it launches on Nov. 12
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
Avengers: Endgame
Subscription streaming options: Beginning Nov. 12, Endgame will be on Disney Plus.
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Subscription streaming options: Nope
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube
This article was originally published March 10, 2018, and is updated as needed to reflect streaming changes and purchase promotions.
