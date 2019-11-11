Marvel movies on Disney Plus: Where to stream all the MCU titles, including Endgame

Marvel Studios

Prepare yourself Marvel fans, Disney Plus will only have a handful of MCU films available to stream at launch: Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man, Iron Man 3, Captain Marvel, Thor: The Dark World, Guardians of the Galaxy, Ant-Man. But it's pushed up the home release of Avengers: Endgame so you can stream the biggest movie of all time beginning Nov. 12.

Here's a helpful guide on how to watch all of the MCU in order, and the following list is based on that epic timeline; we just cut out the TV shows since you *really* don't have time for those. (If you have one day, one weekend or one week, here's a short list of what to watch to catch up on the entire MCU quickly.)

Most Marvel films rent for $2.99 (SD) or $3.99 (HD), and a digital purchase usually ranges from $9.99 to $19.99. Note that all of the movies below support Movies Anywhere, so if you buy them on one service, you can cross-link to others. In other words, you can buy Ant-Man on Amazon and it can automatically be ported to iTunes and Vudu, or vice versa, at no additional charge.

As far as "free with subscription" options, the list is dwindling outside of Disney Plus, so here's how to sign up for that streaming service.

Disney Plus launch titles

Still available on Netflix

Available on Amazon Prime and Hulu: Iron Man 2

For more info on where to just stream all of these titles, check out TV Guide.

Subscription streaming options: Nope.

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Subscription streaming options: Disney Plus

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Subscription streaming options: Nope.

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Subscription streaming options: Amazon Prime, Hulu

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Subscription streaming options: Nope.

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Subscription streaming options: Nope.

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Subscription streaming options: Disney Plus

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Subscription streaming options: Disney Plus

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Subscription streaming options: Nope.

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Subscription streaming options: Disney Plus

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Subscription streaming options: Nope

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Subscription streaming options: Disney Plus

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Subscription streaming options: Disney Plus

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Marvel Studios

Subscription streaming options: Nope.

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Subscription streaming options: Nope.

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Subscription streaming options: Nope

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Subscription streaming options: Netflix

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Subscription streaming options: Netflix

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Subscription streaming options: Netflix

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Subscription streaming options: Netflix

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Subscription streaming options: Disney Plus when it launches on Nov. 12

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Subscription streaming options: Beginning Nov. 12, Endgame will be on Disney Plus.

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu

Subscription streaming options: Nope

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play; iTunes; Vudu; YouTube

