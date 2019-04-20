CNET también está disponible en español.

Marvel movie sale: Get Thor, Ant-Man, Infinity War and more for $10 each

Cant wait for Avengers: Endgame? Stock up on these MCU movies in the meantime.

Marvel

Depending on how you see it -- IMAX, Real 3D -- you could spend upwards of $30 or more per person to see Avengers: Endgame when it hits theaters April 26. But for that same price, you can own the streaming version of 3 MCU movies, too -- thanks to a big sale that's happening across numerous digital retailers, including Amazon, Vudu, iTunes and Google Play.  

The following films can be purchased in digital HD format for just $9.99: Captain America: Civil War; Avengers: Infinity War; both Ant-Man movies; all 3 Thor movies; Iron Man 3 and Spider-man: Homecoming. The Incredible Hulk is also available for $7.99. Normally, these movies go for closer to $19.99.

Now, before you whip out the credit card, keep a few things in mind:

  • Note that all of the movies below support Movies Anywhere, so if you buy them on one service, you can cross-link to others. In other words, you can buy Ant-Man on Amazon, and it can automatically be ported to iTunes and Vudu, or vice versa, at no additional charge.
  • Most of the movies offer a version with DVD-style extras (behind the scenes documentaries, etc.) at no extra charge. We've linked to both below, but -- why not get the extras for free?
  • Thor: RagnarokAvengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and The Wasp are all currently streaming on Netflix. Spider-Man: Homecoming is streaming on Starz until July 1. However...
  • Nearly all of the MCU movies will be available on the Disney Plus streaming service when it launches in November ($6.99 per month or $69.99 per year), or soon after.

On the other hand: $10 to be able to stream these movies whenever you want? Yeah, take my money.

For more info on all of these titles, check out TV Guide.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.   

The Incredible Hulk

Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope. 

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunes; VuduYouTube

Thor

Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope. 

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunes; VuduYouTube

Iron Man 3

Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope. 

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunes; VuduYouTube

Thor: The Dark World

Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope. 

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunes; VuduYouTube

Ant-Man

Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope. 

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunes; VuduYouTube

foto1.jpg

"Captain America: Civil War" is an Avengers movie in all but name.

 Marvel Studios

Captain America: Civil War

Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope. 

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunes; VuduYouTube

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Subscription streaming options: Starz until July 1

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunes; VuduYouTube

Thor: Ragnarok

Subscription streaming options: Netflix

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunes; VuduYouTube

Avengers: Infinity War

Subscription streaming options: Netflix

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Ant-Man and The Wasp

Subscription streaming options: Netflix

Rent/Buy on Amazon

Rent/Buy on Amazon (with bonus features)

Other rental/purchase options: Google PlayiTunes; Vudu; YouTube

Rebecca Fleenor contributed to this story.

