Marvel movie sale: Get Thor, Ant-Man, Infinity War and more for $10 each

Depending on how you see it -- IMAX, Real 3D -- you could spend upwards of $30 or more per person to see Avengers: Endgame when it hits theaters April 26. But for that same price, you can own the streaming version of 3 MCU movies, too -- thanks to a big sale that's happening across numerous digital retailers, including Amazon, Vudu, iTunes and Google Play.

The following films can be purchased in digital HD format for just $9.99: Captain America: Civil War; Avengers: Infinity War; both Ant-Man movies; all 3 Thor movies; Iron Man 3 and Spider-man: Homecoming. The Incredible Hulk is also available for $7.99. Normally, these movies go for closer to $19.99.

Now, before you whip out the credit card, keep a few things in mind:

On the other hand: $10 to be able to stream these movies whenever you want? Yeah, take my money.

For more info on all of these titles, check out TV Guide.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

