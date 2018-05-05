Michael Reaves / Getty Images

The 2018 Kentucky Derby is taking off on Saturday, bringing horse racing and fans wearing hilarious hats to Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

The races can be watched on several different ways, giving fans plenty of options to catch the action.

The most conventional method would be watching it on NBC, which is airing the race starting at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT on both its local channels and streaming over the internet using the NBC Sports app (The NBC Sports app is available for iOS and Android as well as the Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Comcast X1, Chromecast, Roku, Windows 10 computers, Xbox and select Samsung devices.

You can also watch the stream from KentuckyDerby.com, which includes leaderboards and other information straight from the horse races.