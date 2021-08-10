Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney and Amy Schumer are among the big-name comedians taking part in a one-night comedy event commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The show is the brainchild of Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson and former Daily Show host Jon Stewart. Davidson's father, a firefighter, died in the attacks in 2001. Stewart has passionately advocated for health care for 9/11 first responders. All proceeds from the event will benefit 9/11 charities.

"We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city's resilience," Stewart and Davidson said in a statement. "It's nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love."

Here's more about the star-packed comedy show, called "NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration," including how to nab tickets.

When is it?

The event will be held Sept. 12 at New York's Madison Square Garden. Guests are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and have an ID that matches the name on their documentation. No cell phones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed.

Who's performing?

In addition to Stewart and Davidson, the star-studded line-up includes Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Colin Jost, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Jay Pharoah, Michael Che, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura and Wanda Sykes.

How can I get tickets?

Presale tickets for the event start Wednesday Aug. 11 at 12 p.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com. People who have signed up for Ticketmaster, Live Nation, Madison Square Garden and Chase emails will be emailed the password and link to purchase presale tickets. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 12 p.m. ET.