Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer Trump acquitted by Senate in second impeachment trial Bachelor host Chris Harrison to step aside 'for a period of time' Tesla invests $1.5B in Bitcoin Third stimulus check: 2 timelines Super Mario 3D World

Impeachment schedule: When will the trial end Saturday? Vote happening now

The Senate started the day voting to subpoena witnesses in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Now, however, the Senate is hearing final arguments before a vote later today. Here's the schedule.

Listen
- 00:55
002-impeachment-hearing-donald-trump-live-how-to-watch
Sarah Tew/CNET

The second impeachment trial of Donald Trump is undergoing a vote now in the Senate on a verdict of guilty or not guilty of "incitement of insurrection." Earlier Saturday, the Senate agreed 55 to 45 to call witnesses, a move that threatened to extend the trial by days or possibly even weeks. Closing arguments could take as long as four hours.

The call for witnesses came Saturday morning, following a Friday night statement from Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler. The Washington state Republican had said that in a phone call with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, which took place during the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol, Trump had expressed sympathy for the mob.

WatchHow to watch Trump impeachment trial live coverage now

Despite the call for witnesses, Senators decided instead to enter Herrera Beutler's statement into the record and continue on to the closing statements. Trump is charged with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in the deadly attack on the Capitol.

Here's a recap of the impeachment trial so far.

US Capitol building

The impeachment trial is taking place at the Capitol, scene of the deadly riot that lies at the heart of the charge against Trump.

 Getty Images


cnet-impeachment-trial-story-inline-graphic-v3.png
Brett Pearce/CNET