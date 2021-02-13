Impeachment schedule: When will the trial end Saturday? Vote happening now

Sarah Tew/CNET

The second impeachment trial of Donald Trump is undergoing a vote now in the Senate on a verdict of guilty or not guilty of "incitement of insurrection." Earlier Saturday, the Senate agreed 55 to 45 to call witnesses, a move that threatened to extend the trial by days or possibly even weeks. Closing arguments could take as long as four hours.

The call for witnesses came Saturday morning, following a Friday night statement from Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler. The Washington state Republican had said that in a phone call with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, which took place during the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol, Trump had expressed sympathy for the mob.

Despite the call for witnesses, Senators decided instead to enter Herrera Beutler's statement into the record and continue on to the closing statements. Trump is charged with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in the deadly attack on the Capitol.

Here's a recap of the impeachment trial so far.

