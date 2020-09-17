The Falcon 9 rocket booster that sent NASA astronauts to the International Space Station in May gets recycled again Thursday when SpaceX plans to send 60 Starlink satellites to orbit atop its column of fire.

Elon Musk's trademark reusable rocket will be making its third flight when it lifts off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center at 11:19 a.m. PT (2:19 p.m. ET). This specific unit sent astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to orbit in May and then launched a South Korean satellite in July. So far, SpaceX has managed to launch and land the same rocket up to six times.

One half of the nose cone, or fairing, atop the rocket has also seen two previous flights, both of them earlier Starlink missions.

This should be a fairly routine launch. It will be the 13th Starlink mission so far, and SpaceX is ultimately planning on dozens more as it grows its broadband mega-constellation.

Following the launch and separation of the rocket's second stage and payload, the first-stage booster will again return to Earth to land on a droneship in the Atlantic.

SpaceX will stream the entire thing via the feed above, starting at about 10 minutes before launch.